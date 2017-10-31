A stylish minimalist home loaded with ample comfort

Netherlands based interior architects from BUROKOEK have created a cozy minimalist home by remodeling; this home is full of decent comforts & pleasing style in an uncomplicated manner. The interiors have been so designed by installing nothing more than the essentials, that the graceful functionality & charm is maintained without making it appear too cluttered or busy. Very cleansing and restorative, the minimalist design is what makes this comfy home a true visual delight.

Join us as we embark on today’s homify tour around this lovely home, and be inspired for ideas to copy.