A stylish minimalist home loaded with ample comfort

Netherlands based interior architects from BUROKOEK have created a cozy minimalist home by remodeling; this home is full of decent comforts & pleasing style in an uncomplicated manner. The interiors have been so designed by installing nothing more than the essentials, that the graceful functionality & charm is maintained without making it appear too cluttered or busy. Very cleansing and restorative, the minimalist design is what makes this comfy home a true visual delight.
Join us as we embark on today’s homify tour around this lovely home, and be inspired for ideas to copy.
This lounging area is a really inviting space, making the most of the natural light flooding in through the window. With a cushy sofa, a snazzy seater, vibrant cushions and a pleasantly snug atmosphere, this space beckons for a relaxing time. Did you notice the elegant area rug?
Also visible here are the zingy blue chairs & the wooden-top dining table, extending generous wholesomeness.
As you can see here, the living room follows an open-plan concept, with the lounging, dining and kitchen areas tastefully demarcated sans walls. The small book-rack by the wall conveys a smart use of the available space. The living room communicates beautifully with the exterior, letting plenty of fresh air & natural light pour in. The wooden beams of the ceiling ring in a homey rustic feel while the white preponderance lends a tranquil vibe. Don't miss the jazzy lighting!
Here you can appreciate the use of wood-effect sunmica topped with metallic sheen, on the storage cabinet, with the platform top ideal for displaying small decor items. The sober wall decor adds to the soothing ambiance.
This simplistic modular kitchen has a kitchen island with a sunmica & metal body; the convenient pop-up shelf helps for open storage. Handle-free fronts of the white cabinetry neatly housing the appliances, and the vertically elongated corner table for placing small items offer a glimpse into the smart space-saving design. Note the white sliding door separating the kitchen from the utility room.
This view shows the garden furniture perfect for enjoying a leisurely meal outdoors or a hot cuppa as you chat with your loved ones, soaking in the enveloping natural goodness.