This Dubai home looks straight out of a dream!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
The Nest (2) Mock up Vila, Etcetera Living Eclectic style houses
Loading admin actions …

Interior design experts from Dubai based ETCETERA LIVING have showcased their impressive handiwork in an eclectic villa that graces this homify story. Commodious with airy, noteworthy interiors & a welcoming exterior, this dwelling is a true designer gem.

Expansive glass doors & windows let plentiful light bathe the interior spaces with warm sunlight, while a sophisticated palette ensures chromatic majesty. Tasteful artificial lighting ensures a bright stance after dark; all the spaces communicate with the outdoors in a visually sound manner. Ornamental greens in huge planters add to the fresh ambiance in the interior spaces. Lavishly plush & endearingly homey at the same time, this eclectic home also boasts of lush greenery outside. The rear side of this marvelous home promises a truly relaxing experience with a stately pool offering posh lounging & dining options with loungers, dining set, sofa-settee, comfy chairs, and even hammocks!

The materials & styles employed for furniture, furnishings & decor deliver beautifully, contributing their essential bit to create a regal dwelling with luxurious aesthetics & the chic essence of coziness, sans going overboard. With such detailed grandeur conveyed in an uncomplicated manner, this gorgeous villa is definitely worth a tour. Let’s go!

1. The royal invite in black & white.

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila, Etcetera Living Living room
Etcetera Living

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila

Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living

2. Modish escalation to enhanced finesse.

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila, Etcetera Living Living room
Etcetera Living

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila

Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living

3. Sunlit nook for relaxation in style.

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila, Etcetera Living Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Etcetera Living

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila

Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living

4. Zen appeal of natural sumptuousness.

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila, Etcetera Living Eclectic style dining room
Etcetera Living

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila

Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living

5. Fancy your choicest beverage in open sunny warmth?

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila, Etcetera Living Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Etcetera Living

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila

Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living

6. Sumptuous way to filling white generosity.

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila, Etcetera Living Eclectic style dining room
Etcetera Living

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila

Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living

7. Snug lounging with the loved ones.

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila, Etcetera Living Living room
Etcetera Living

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila

Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living

8. Restfully welcoming in neat neutrality.

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila, Etcetera Living Eclectic style bedroom
Etcetera Living

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila

Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living

9. Suite of sass beckons with snuggly splendor.

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila, Etcetera Living Eclectic style bedroom
Etcetera Living

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila

Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living

10. Resplendent sanctum loaded with ageless charm.

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila, Etcetera Living Eclectic style bedroom
Etcetera Living

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila

Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living

11. Engaging charisma offers magnolious repose.

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila, Etcetera Living Eclectic style bedroom
Etcetera Living

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila

Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living

12. Functional beauty bedecked with tranquil zing.

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila, Etcetera Living Eclectic style bedroom
Etcetera Living

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila

Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living

13. How about this rejuvenating pool-side gala?

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila, Etcetera Living Eclectic style houses
Etcetera Living

The Nest (2) Mock up Vila

Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living
Etcetera Living
