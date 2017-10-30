This Dubai home looks straight out of a dream!

Interior design experts from Dubai based ETCETERA LIVING have showcased their impressive handiwork in an eclectic villa that graces this homify story. Commodious with airy, noteworthy interiors & a welcoming exterior, this dwelling is a true designer gem.

Expansive glass doors & windows let plentiful light bathe the interior spaces with warm sunlight, while a sophisticated palette ensures chromatic majesty. Tasteful artificial lighting ensures a bright stance after dark; all the spaces communicate with the outdoors in a visually sound manner. Ornamental greens in huge planters add to the fresh ambiance in the interior spaces. Lavishly plush & endearingly homey at the same time, this eclectic home also boasts of lush greenery outside. The rear side of this marvelous home promises a truly relaxing experience with a stately pool offering posh lounging & dining options with loungers, dining set, sofa-settee, comfy chairs, and even hammocks!

The materials & styles employed for furniture, furnishings & decor deliver beautifully, contributing their essential bit to create a regal dwelling with luxurious aesthetics & the chic essence of coziness, sans going overboard. With such detailed grandeur conveyed in an uncomplicated manner, this gorgeous villa is definitely worth a tour. Let’s go!