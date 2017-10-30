Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Feel at home in this elegantly decked up luxurious apartment

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
作品十號德鑫v1, 沐設計 沐設計 Modern Living Room
Loading admin actions …

This homify story narrates the designer marvel of Taiwanese experts who have given an opulently comfy vibe to a luxury apartment. This lavish well-lighted home boasts of a magnificent style in its visually sound details and exudes oodles of homey warmth with pleasing aesthetics. Bedecked in a modern style, this spacious apartment offers plenty of room to entertain guests as well as have a quiet time with self. Be it the capacious living room, the well-equipped bedrooms with dressing room & balcony, or the jazzy posh bathrooms, the interiors are replete with an uncomplicated serenity.

Soothing materials like smoked oak and natural marble in black & white hues enhance the fetching appearance. The functional & decor elements seamlessly blend in with the overall design, conveying a thoughtful plan full of practical panache. Sober simplicity is at the core of the design, with graceful accents ensuring an eco-friendly stance & maximizing the goodness of every element to create a harmonious ambiance.

Without further ado, let’s take a closer look at it!

1. Radiant ritz of voguish living.

作品十號德鑫v1, 沐設計 沐設計 Modern Living Room
沐設計

沐設計
沐設計
沐設計

2. Coziness redefined with neat neutrality.

作品十號德鑫v1, 沐設計 沐設計 Modern Living Room
沐設計

沐設計
沐設計
沐設計

3. Lit up in natural poise.

作品十號德鑫v1, 沐設計 沐設計 Modern Living Room
沐設計

沐設計
沐設計
沐設計

4. Chic continuity of enticing heartiness.

作品十號德鑫v1, 沐設計 沐設計 Modern Living Room
沐設計

沐設計
沐設計
沐設計

5. Original utility packs a modish punch.

作品十號德鑫v1, 沐設計 沐設計 Modern Living Room
沐設計

沐設計
沐設計
沐設計

6. Clearly finessed in the spirit of tidy allure.

作品十號德鑫v1, 沐設計 沐設計 Modern Living Room
沐設計

沐設計
沐設計
沐設計

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Comforting practicality extends the warm promise of snugness.

作品十號德鑫v1, 沐設計 沐設計 Modern Bedroom
沐設計

沐設計
沐設計
沐設計

8. Chic cushy respite complements refreshing openness.

作品十號德鑫v1, 沐設計 沐設計 Modern Bathroom
沐設計

沐設計
沐設計
沐設計

9. Dressed in dapper nobility with a prim essence.

作品十號德鑫v1, 沐設計 沐設計 Modern Dressing Room
沐設計

沐設計
沐設計
沐設計

10. Reflecting the glossy charisma of functional flair.

作品十號德鑫v1, 沐設計 沐設計 Modern Bathroom
沐設計

沐設計
沐設計
沐設計
24 stylish garden fences for privacy with a difference
Which of these fabulous ideas are you taking home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks