A family villa that married nature and man-made construction beautifully!

It seems like an impossible task; building a new family home that can perfectly combine a modern aesthetic with a natural connection to the surrounding natural elements, but we've found the exception to the rule! The architects that created this visually striking property had a simply incredible grasp on how the structure and surfaces would impact on the surroundings, whatever the season and the result is an interactive, unusual and undeniably beautiful space. Come with us now as we show you our favorite parts!
How wild is this exterior? The chunky concrete structures and wooden doors have come together to create an incredible look and the way the gray hues just blend the sidewalk and sky into one element is amazing!
If you are going to connect your home to nature, you need to have a physical and tangible way of doing so and this roof terrace is an absolute treat!The simple staircase and pretty potted plants that reach up to the sky are so genius!
No wonder it was important to connect the house and garden, when this is what the outdoor space looks like! We'd want our homes to work with the garden if we had something like this in place! There's just so much greenery to enjoy here.
The stepping stones, which are sunk into the lawn, have a wonderfully zen character to them and tie in with the gray structural elements that permeate the whole build.
Light meets shadow and soft meets hard in this snapshot of pretty composite materials and that really sums up this whole project for us! Opposites attract and can work together perfectly.
We had to include this amazing snapshot that elegantly shows just how much the organic elements impact on the man-made features here. Phenomenal!
Don't go thinking that this home only looks great in the glow of natural sunlights, as dusk brings about warmth, character and charm of a different kind. The way certain plants and trees have been lit is inspired.
Even on the inside, this home maintains a connection to the more organic side of life, with lots of wood on display and a plethora of pretty house plants. The color and materials palette is a perfect mirror of the facade as well!
The window panes here are so much more than ordinary installations. Thick, dark frames contrast with the bright view so beautifully and turn a vista into living art. A natural hide rug reinforces the blurred line between indoor and outdoor spaces as well. So amazing!
