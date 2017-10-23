Working with metal structures in homes

With so many different styles of architecture out in the world, it can be a bit tricky to know which one is best for you, but we want to make the process of elimination easier, which is why we are going to tell you all about the genius that is metal structured-buildings.
Metal structures for houses are fantastic, as they offer all the stability you want and need, being plunged into the ground to form stoic foundations. Architects are huge fans of houses with metal structures, as they can be far simpler to design, but more than that, they help to offer up unique and dramatic interior schemes that delight onlookers as well. Why not come with us now and take a look at the best features of metal structures? We think you'll like them… a lot!
This kitchen is SO stylish and just look at how out in plain sight, yet camouflaged the metal structure is here! It demonstrates a key advantage in that metal frameworks take up a lot less space than concrete ones.
It's not uncommon to find metal structures for roof of residential houses combining with other materials, for strength as well as aesthetics. The metal and brick combination here is gorgeous!
Metal structures have an overarching connection to more industrial buildings, such as warehouses and agricultural spaces, but they look great in houses as well, if you play on that industrial note. Models of houses with metal structures tend to follow a more open-plan, generous and contemporary design scheme.
When it comes to restoring or repairing older houses, metal structures make perfect sense, as chunky lintels and RSJ beams can be craned into place, fixed and help to add more solidity. They don;t even have to change up the interior aesthetic too much either! Just look at this pictures; we bet you barely noticed the remedial work!
Did you know that when extending an existing home,many architect use metal structures for new wings or floors? In the case of metal structures for two-storey houses, they make perfect sense, as you want to minimize the extra weight that you are pushing through the old foundations!
When you combine metal structures with prefabricated panels, what do you get? Stunning homes that take no time at all to construct! No wonder they are so popular. We all know that time costs money, so the faster a house can be erected, the better for your wallet, which is another great reason to consider metal structures.
Metal structures make for such amazing home lighting rigs! This in itself is a great reason to consider them and what could be more striking and atmospheric than a pretty metal grid, all lit to perfection?
You might not be able to change up the structure of your home entirely, but this rather amazing bed shows the potential for adding in some smaller, but still impressive, freestanding metal structures. If you know anybody with some rudimentary welding skills, you won't have to fork out a lot of money for this either!
You don't need us to tell you how popular industrial styling is right now and if you opt for a metal structure in your home, you are more than halfway there! If you seek to make your metalwork actually stand out rather then blend in, the look will be complete and very prescriptive!
Metal is a fantastic material as it is so adaptable. It offers strength, style and is so easily customizable. Add in that fact that metal works beautifully with a medley of other materials and you really will struggle to find something that is as versatile and fabulous as metal for the structures throughout your home. So what are you waiting for?
