This comfy weekend home in Winnipeg is loaded with natural sophistication

Architects from UNIT 7 ARCHITECTURE have created a contemporary weekend beach home in Winnipeg, that features in this homify tour. Sitting in a lightly forested area near the lake, this modern home enjoys a setting rich in both lush greenery & warm sunlight, and the open, airy design of the home reflects the fresh, spacious setting both inside & out. This welcoming weekend getaway offers an inviting interior ambiance that is crisply polished while retaining a natural vibe, striking a sophisticated balance which places the inhabitants in both a luxurious as well as a laid-back state of mind. Sounds interesting? Let’s have a closer peek!
Much of this home's construction relies upon transparent surfaces as a defining element of the space; this sunny lounging space accomplishes more sans walls. The cushy couch and comfortable chairs offer low & slender profiles that allow for optimal viewing, achieved through an unconventionally large array of windows on three sides. Imagine lazing here with a hot cuppa as you soak in stunning vistas!
This dining set with wooden dining table & lime green chairs ensures a sumptuous experience, as you enjoy delectable goodies with your loved ones while making the most of the snug, intimate atmosphere & the palliative views.
Ideal for a family get-together, this large well-lighted dining room offers plenty of space to share lip-smacking delicacies with a tasteful garnish of cheery banter and some soothing outside visuals. Did you notice the pendant lamp?
Arranged neatly in a linear fashion, this bright kitchen occupies a small amount of space, making plenty of room for the large kitchen island & ample walkway. Just look at that backsplash! Overhead storage cabinets & the breakfast bar convey a thoughtful design. With the kitchen appliances lining an interior wall, the rest of the kitchen opens up to enjoy spectacular views through the windows—a smart design which encourages taking the maximum possible advantage of the warm sunlight and the natural views that embrace the rural site. Simply remarkable!
This part of the living room is host to a visually pleasing array of materials- from the soft charcoal suede of the couch to the organic textures of the wooden coffee table to the elegantly plush area rug which defines the living room space. The contemporary fireplace strikes a bold contrast with the black & white details, under the humble wooden ceiling that offers a delightful variety of warm brownish hues.
Overall, this living room is a wonderful example of the architect team's ability to create a refreshing, poised contemporary space that still maintains an earthy, organic character.
The freestanding fireplace packs a modishly multifunctional punch—not only is this a clever way to efficiently heat the room from an unobstructed, central position, this fireplace also doubles up as a partition between the living room & the hallway, boasting of concealed storage as well!
The marbled beige tone flows smoothly from the horizontal surface of the floor into the vertical plane of the mantle, creating a clean, seamless transition which stands out by flawlessly blending in. What an alluringly smart idea!
Here is a great example of a well-designed elegant bathroom that neither over- nor underwhelms. Effortless neutrals characterize the walls, floor, and bath features, making for a soothing ambiance. The large window brings luminosity into the narrow space, the narrow shape drawing attention to the impressive height of the room & away from any width restrictions. Properly equipped with practical storage, this bathroom beautifully exemplifies a simple design that is polished as well as down-to-Earth, employing an achievable, pleasing color scheme & layout.
For a more indulgent, luxurious shower experience, the architect team has included a second bathroom featuring a walk-in shower defined by a wall of embedded river stones, creating a highly sensory experience which draws upon natural water themes. Don't miss the wide waterfall shower head!
Housed behind clear glass panes, this accessible space serves well as a decorative visual element of the room when not in use. Truly amazing, no?