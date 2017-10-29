This comfy weekend home in Winnipeg is loaded with natural sophistication

This part of the living room is host to a visually pleasing array of materials- from the soft charcoal suede of the couch to the organic textures of the wooden coffee table to the elegantly plush area rug which defines the living room space. The contemporary fireplace strikes a bold contrast with the black & white details, under the humble wooden ceiling that offers a delightful variety of warm brownish hues.

Overall, this living room is a wonderful example of the architect team's ability to create a refreshing, poised contemporary space that still maintains an earthy, organic character.