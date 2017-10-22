15 garden fences your neighbors will be desperate to copy!

When it comes to choosing the perfect fences for garden areas there are so many things to take into account, not least which styles will make your neighbors the most envious! We're joking, of course, but any landscape architect will tell you that garden fencing really is the icing on the delicious cake that is a stunning outdoor space, so it needs thinking about extremely carefully. If you've been giving some thought to your fence, garden and general outdoor areas, come with us now and see if any of these panels styles could be for you!
You won't find a better separation fence for keeping out the neighbors than solid wood. Stoic and impenetrable, these panels look great!
Got a darker side that you'd like to explore in your garden setting? Then how about black wood fencing? Daring and dramatic, not to mention so elegant!
A good bargain fencing option, shiplap panels simply get better the more you have in place, so they are great for double-sided privacy installations!
If you don't want to be accused of being a bit of a square, how about fence panels that wave and undulate at the top? What a pretty extra feature that adds more charm and character!
If your garden slopes or is stepped, your fence panels will need to mirror that! Wooden picket fencing, as seen here, works really well, as it can be easily cut to size.
Shuttered fence panels are SO classy and upmarket! The chunky louvered effect here looks like expensive shutters and finished in a dark color, they look even more beautiful.
If you've ever wondered to yourself
how can I separate my terrace from the neighbor?, we have the answer for you! Using woven bamboo sheeting, you can cordon off any area of your garden that you want with absolute ease and no loss of style points either. What a way to get a secluded little seating nook.
If you have pretty garden walls already that simply aren't tall enough for your tastes, how about stilted fence panels that show off the masonry below and add privacy above? Perfect!
We always think that pale painted fence panels look tremendous and help to create the look of a much larger and more airy garden. Don't you think that the pastel hue here has livened up shiplap panels perfectly?
Adding fencing to the top of a wall is a great idea, but consider horizontal slats, so that natural light can continue to shine through and down into your garden space. Extra privacy, but no loss of light. Genius!
Seriously, how chic do these trellis fence panels look? We really like the fact that your pretty garden will be totally visible through them, so it won't just be your fencing that turns the neighbors green with envy!
What's better than a fence? A fence that meets natural green walls and creates a harmonious and beautiful perimeter! Talk about private and pretty in equal measure!
For fencing with a difference, this striated style, complete with cut-outs, looks absolutely super. We get some zen, Japanese vibes from this design and that is never a bad thing!
If your budget has some flexibility, how about considering hardwood fencing? If this picture is anything to go by, it certainly won;t look bad and will last you a lifetime, if cared for properly too.
Finally, tall fence panels with a soft arch on the top edge, are a wonderful idea when you want to keep things fairly simple, but with a touch of unique style as well. The shape really mirrors hedging, if you have some in your garden, which creates a lot of cohesion.
