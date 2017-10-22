15 garden fences your neighbors will be desperate to copy!

When it comes to choosing the perfect fences for garden areas there are so many things to take into account, not least which styles will make your neighbors the most envious! We're joking, of course, but any landscape architect will tell you that garden fencing really is the icing on the delicious cake that is a stunning outdoor space, so it needs thinking about extremely carefully. If you've been giving some thought to your fence, garden and general outdoor areas, come with us now and see if any of these panels styles could be for you!