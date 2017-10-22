Your browser is out-of-date.

15 garden fences your neighbors will be desperate to copy!

Palissade bois PARANA, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Classic style garden
When it comes to choosing the perfect fences for garden areas there are so many things to take into account, not least which styles will make your neighbors the most envious! We're joking, of course, but any landscape architect will tell you that garden fencing really is the icing on the delicious cake that is a stunning outdoor space, so it needs thinking about extremely carefully. If you've been giving some thought to your fence, garden and general outdoor areas, come with us now and see if any of these panels styles could be for you!

1. Classic wood.

Palissade bois PARANA, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Classic style garden
Deck-linéa

You won't find a better separation fence for keeping out the neighbors than solid wood. Stoic and impenetrable, these panels look great!

2. Black wood.

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke

Got a darker side that you'd like to explore in your garden setting? Then how about black wood fencing? Daring and dramatic, not to mention so elegant!

3. Symmetrical shiplap.

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue Progressive Design London Modern Garden
Progressive Design London

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue

A good bargain fencing option, shiplap panels simply get better the more you have in place, so they are great for double-sided privacy installations!

4. Curved panels.

A curved deck links the seating area to the house Lush Garden Design Asian style garden
Lush Garden Design

A curved deck links the seating area to the house

If you don't want to be accused of being a bit of a square, how about fence panels that wave and undulate at the top? What a pretty extra feature that adds more charm and character!

5. Staggered, for different levels.

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style garden
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

White Horse Pub

If your garden slopes or is stepped, your fence panels will need to mirror that! Wooden picket fencing, as seen here, works really well, as it can be easily cut to size.

6. Louvered.

Ogród na dachu z nutką orientu, GREENERIA GREENERIA Colonial style garden
GREENERIA

Shuttered fence panels are SO classy and upmarket! The chunky louvered effect here looks like expensive shutters and finished in a dark color, they look even more beautiful.

7. Inside the boundary walls.

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

If you've ever wondered to yourself how can I separate my terrace from the neighbor?, we have the answer for you! Using woven bamboo sheeting, you can cordon off any area of your garden that you want with absolute ease and no loss of style points either. What a way to get a secluded little seating nook.

8. Half-height.

Black granite and concrete shutter board wall Robert Hughes Garden Design Industrial style garden
Robert Hughes Garden Design

Black granite and concrete shutter board wall

If you have pretty garden walls already that simply aren't tall enough for your tastes, how about stilted fence panels that show off the masonry below and add privacy above? Perfect!

9. Whitewashed wood.

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

We always think that pale painted fence panels look tremendous and help to create the look of a much larger and more airy garden. Don't you think that the pastel hue here has livened up shiplap panels perfectly?

10. Atop a wall.

Bowden House Aralia Minimalist style garden Stone Green contemporary,garden design,contemporary garden design,contemporary garden,outdoor living,outdoor entertaining,indoor outdoor living,outdoor seating,bespoke outdoor seating,bespoke garden furniture
Aralia

Bowden House

Adding fencing to the top of a wall is a great idea, but consider horizontal slats, so that natural light can continue to shine through and down into your garden space. Extra privacy, but no loss of light. Genius!

11. Latticed panels.

homify Modern Garden
homify

Seriously, how chic do these trellis fence panels look? We really like the fact that your pretty garden will be totally visible through them, so it won't just be your fencing that turns the neighbors green with envy!

12. Adjoining green walls.

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern Garden
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

What's better than a fence? A fence that meets natural green walls and creates a harmonious and beautiful perimeter! Talk about private and pretty in equal measure!

13. Cut-out and creative.

三本松でONな庭, 平山庭店 平山庭店 Garden Fencing & walls
平山庭店

For fencing with a difference, this striated style, complete with cut-outs, looks absolutely super. We get some zen, Japanese vibes from this design and that is never a bad thing!

14. Solid and varnished.

Contemporary screening , fencing & wall panels, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes Modern Garden
Paul Newman Landscapes

Contemporary screening , fencing & wall panels

If your budget has some flexibility, how about considering hardwood fencing? If this picture is anything to go by, it certainly won;t look bad and will last you a lifetime, if cared for properly too.

15. Sweeping and simple.

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Eco Fencing project

Finally, tall fence panels with a soft arch on the top edge, are a wonderful idea when you want to keep things fairly simple, but with a touch of unique style as well. The shape really mirrors hedging, if you have some in your garden, which creates a lot of cohesion.

For more garden ideas, take a look at this article: Lighting your garden.

Did you spot your perfect fence style here?

