8 colors that are perfect for small bedrooms

Small bedrooms can pose a bit of a problem, in terms of choosing the right colors to use in them, as you definitely want to get the right balance of fresh and cozy, without shrinking the space any further. Interior designers make it look so easy, but we've discovered which hues they seem to favour for more bijou bedrooms, so why not take a break and come take a look at them? We think you might just find a surprising new shade to use that will transform that boring spare bedroom of your s in no time at all!
Fresh, bright and easy to accessorize, white is a perfect choice as it will help to maximize the perceived size of a room, by reflecting natural and artificial light off every surface. This one is just common sense!
If white feels like too much of a safe bet for you, try something a tiny bit more interesting, such as a pale gray. Very trendy right now, gray just has a naturally sophisticated look and works beautifully with metallic touches.
To create that relaxing and zen bedroom that feels airy and as large as possible, doesn't it make perfect sense to choose sky blue for your walls? It'll almost create the illusion of sleeping in the great outdoors and what could be nicer than that?
A shade warmer than white but just as charmingly neutral, cream is a delightful color for a small bedroom, as it won't drown out any light sources but will have a cozy and snug feel that naturally makes you drift off into restful sleep!
Pastels are always a pretty addition to a home, but in a small bedroom, you really don't want to opt for anything too cold, which is why lilac is utter perfection. Pretty as a picture and evoking delicate floral scents pale lilac shades have such a romantic undertone, hence being ideal for a bedroom!
Super light brown tones are dreamy for a small bedroom, as they bring about such a warm feeling and are almost reminiscent of hibernating. It's easy to think that snugly colors will be too dark in a small room, but a biscuit hue is a great choice for cuddly bedrooms.
Fresh, zingy and actually, quite revitalizing, a mint green wall color is great for small bedrooms, as you will wake up ready to take on the day, every single morning! Offset with some white accents, we think a pastel green just makes every day feel like spring!
Similarly to pale green, a sunny yellow will inject such positivity and life into even the tiniest of bedroom, without making the space look or feel too claustrophobic or cloying. The warmth that will radiate out from the walls makes a citrus tone so worth considering!
