Fabulous furniture trends for 2018

It's never too early to get acquainted with all the upcoming trends that are set to be big news, so if you want to get the inside track before your interior designer, come with us now as we let you in on the MUST HAVE decorating styles and accessories for the coming year! Regardless of whether you want to bolster your bedroom design or add some extra trendy pizazz to your living room, you'll find a host of ways to do exactly that, right here and with the year running away from us, there's no time to lose! Let's get started!
If you are even vaguely considering buying yourself a new sofa, please let us convince you to take a look at some padded velvet options. Luxurious, funky and yet somehow amazingly timeless, they are well worth a thought and a little splurge!
Industrial styling has been popular for a while, as has vintage eclecticism, but 2018 will see them coming together! Furniture will take on a functional, unfussy and yet heritage aesthetic that looks incredible, especially in spaces such as home offices and kitchens.
Copper? That's SO 2017! If you want to be on track with the metallic of the year, you need to be embracing warm yellow gold. Antiqued finishes are perfectly acceptable, but it really will be time to turn your back on copper and rose gold hues, which were everywhere this year.
House plants will always be in style, but 2018 will see the trend taking a far larger turn! Think indoor jungles and tropical botanicals with spiky leaves and bold color pops and you'll be heading down the right path! The more you have, the better, as well!
Geometric prints have been popular for a while, but next year they are getting bigger, bolder and better! Contrasts will be more stark, accent colors darker and prints far more oversized than ever before, so you'll need to be brave to take this trend on!
We know it's a touch unusual, considering that paper and moisture don;t always go well together, but 2018 will be the year of bathroom wallpaper. You can take our word for it! There are some fabulous varieties being released now, with incredible patterns, tactile textures and perfectly waterproofed finishes, so could you be swayed away from tiles?
Speaking of tiles, ceramics won't be cutting the mustard in terms of your wall decoration options, as shapely concrete versions are very much coming into fashion. Tessellating geometric shapes are going to be particularly popular, so get in there before anybody else does, if you are embarking on a kitchen revamp.
Floating or wall-mounted bathroom suite items have enjoyed popularity for a long time now, but true vintage or reproduction vintage-style bathroom furniture is coming back! High-level cisterns, pedestal sinks and roll-top baths are things you REALLY need to be looking out for. How charming!
For more trend predictions, take a look at this article: Totally tropical decor: the very latest trend!