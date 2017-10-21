Your browser is out-of-date.

7 Feng Shui tips for attracting money into your home

Herrero House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Modern Houses
If the lottery tickets and prayers haven't manifested as money in your pocket yet, maybe it's time to take a new approach and what could be easier than trying a little Feng Shui? While interior designers might not necessarily place a lot of stock in the principles of Feng Shui, we are noticing that they seem to value the beautiful layouts that can come about as a result of using a little spiritual influence, especially in stunning living rooms! If you could definitely do with attracting a little more money into your home, while also adapting your layout to be more usable and pretty, come with us now as we explain which Feng Shui house theories could give you easy access to both!

1. Create a pretty and uncluttered entrance.

Herrero House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Modern Houses
Using Feng Shui for money attraction starts with your home's entrance! According to common principles, you need to make sure that your entrance looks and feels welcoming, exudes a positive energy and is always kept uncluttered. This should help money to flow in!

2. Include water but attend to leaks.

¿Quieres dar un toque especial a tu jardín?, Slabon Forja Creativa Slabon Forja Creativa Garden Accessories & decoration
The elements play a huge role when it comes to using Feng Shui for prosperity and none is more vital than water. A well-placed water feature will look great, offer a tranquil ambience and the flowing will naturally encourage money to start flowing towards you, but watch for leaks! Any little drips or leaks will actually undermine your effort, so get them plugged and don't let your money wash away!

3. Get really organized.

Salón en Barcelona: Color y Funcionalidad, Dröm Living Dröm Living Modern Living Room
The more clutter you have, the less positive energy and influences can flow into and around your home, according to Feng Shui, so if you can bear to throw a few things away, you should! You don't need to go full minimalist, but a decent purge will definitely open your home up to improved positivity and, potentially, cash!

4. Keep your kitchen healthy.

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Kitchen
It makes perfect sense that for a happy and enjoyable home, you need to keep your kitchen clean and hygienic, but knowing that this can also improve your money flow is surely a great extra dose of motivation to grab the disinfectant, no? The less rot or unhealthiness there is in your home, the more room you have for good things, such as extra pots of money!

5. Throw out what you don't need.

Casa Moderna en Valdemorillo, Canexel Canexel Classic style dressing room
If you've tried to have a declutter but failed miserably, it's time to try again, by starting with your 'junk room'. We all have one, usually a spare bedroom, so put your ruthless hat on and get rid of anything you no longer like or didn't remember that you actually owned. If you sell your unwanted bits and bobs, this could be a self-fulfilling prophecy, as that will definitely bring money into the home!

6. Put color to amazing use.

Feng Shui is fairly comprehensive in terms of prescribing which colors are amazing for encouraging wealth to enter your home. If your ultimate aim is to use Feng Shui for attracting money, you need to make space for a few splashes of red, violet and green. The great thing is that you can make your own decisions as to whether you use them on walls, as textile accessories or in artistic displays, but however you do, they will definitely draw money towards them!

7. Add some finishing touches.

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Rustic style dining room
Finally, you need to think about those perfect little finishing touches that will only serve to amplify your Feng Shui efforts! In the case of attracting wealth, it can be useful to dot reminders of what you are hoping for, around your home. We think that some pretty photos that represent your aims, contained in metallic frames, will work wonders, as will large plants that have rounded leaves! It might all sound like black magic, but these tips really do work!

For more Feng Shui advice, take a look at this article: Feng Shui: harmonizing your home in 8 easy steps.

Are you open-minded enough to give Feng Shui a try?

