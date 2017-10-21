7 Feng Shui tips for attracting money into your home

Finally, you need to think about those perfect little finishing touches that will only serve to amplify your Feng Shui efforts! In the case of attracting wealth, it can be useful to dot reminders of what you are hoping for, around your home. We think that some pretty photos that represent your aims, contained in metallic frames, will work wonders, as will large plants that have rounded leaves! It might all sound like black magic, but these tips really do work!

