A guide to Corian- everything you need to know to use it in your home!

This homify article is special as it acquaints you with Corian. Every year, new furnishing & design materials flood the market and offer novel opportunities for us to improvise upon how our home spaces look. Home professionals experiment with new & ever evolving materials to cater to the clients’ wish for innovative home design.

Here we are going to talk about one of the novel materials- Corian- which you may have heard about, but might still not have a clear idea regarding it. So, let us get up, close & personal with what Corian really is, what it is used for and when it is used.

What is Corian? Corian is a synthetic material for solid surfaces, developed by Dupont. It consists of 1/3rd acrylic resin (PMMA) and 2/3rd Aluminum hydroxide (Aluminum trihydrate). How can this material contribute to the interior design of our homes? Read on to know more about its characteristics, advantages, disadvantages & costs, and be inspired to try this fashionable modern material!