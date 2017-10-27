Comfy modern home communicates with nature in a homey way

Have you ever wondered what type of residential structure you would design for yourself if you were a professional architect? What materials you would use for the exterior façade, how many rooms you would include, and what would the layout of the front & rear gardens look like… .It is not wrong to say that in such a case, you would be living in your very own dream home, isn’t it?

Today’s homify house-tour features a Johannesburg based home created by the experts from HUMAN VOICE ARCHITECTS, that is the head architect’s very own dwelling spanning an impressive 3768 square feet. This wonderful home is open, airy and contemporary with sleek modernity exuding appealing style. Spaces like the living room, bedroom, bathroom, home-office, etc. boast of natural materials with a generous usage of wood contributing dollops of cozy warmth. The interiors have a firm link with the lush outdoors, and together they provide a very comfortable lifestyle.

Want to explore? Come along!