Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Comfy modern home communicates with nature in a homey way

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
ARCHITECT'S OWN HOUSE, Human Voice Architects Human Voice Architects Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

Have you ever wondered what type of residential structure you would design for yourself if you were a professional architect? What materials you would use for the exterior façade, how many rooms you would include, and what would the layout of the front & rear gardens look like… .It is not wrong to say that in such a case, you would be living in your very own dream home, isn’t it?

Today’s homify house-tour features a Johannesburg based home created by the experts from HUMAN VOICE ARCHITECTS, that is the head architect’s very own dwelling spanning an impressive 3768 square feet. This wonderful home is open, airy and contemporary with sleek modernity exuding appealing style. Spaces like the living room, bedroom, bathroom, home-office, etc. boast of natural materials with a generous usage of wood contributing dollops of cozy warmth. The interiors have a firm link with the lush outdoors, and together they provide a very comfortable lifestyle.

Want to explore? Come along!

Double-storey elegance viewed from the manicured green front- remarkable stature complements eye-catching contrast.

from the garden Boma Human Voice Architects Modern Houses
Human Voice Architects

from the garden Boma

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

Luminous interplay of silhouettes & shapes offers a visual spectacle after dark.

evening glow Human Voice Architects Modern Houses
Human Voice Architects

evening glow

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

Majestic aspect of nobility extends a hearty welcome.

front door Human Voice Architects Modern Houses
Human Voice Architects

front door

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

Open to a committed visual relationship with outdoor poise- fresh ambiance adds to snug relaxation.

open corner Human Voice Architects Modern Living Room
Human Voice Architects

open corner

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

Informal wholesomeness housed on white tiles courts earthy hues for charming warmth.

credenza-style island Human Voice Architects Modern Kitchen
Human Voice Architects

credenza-style island

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

This tasteful breakfast nook makes the promise of delectable fulfilment.

cafe-style breakfast nook Human Voice Architects Modern Kitchen
Human Voice Architects

cafe-style breakfast nook

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Sublime view from the top—double-volume heights re-affirm the spacious flair with neutral neatness.

double-volume and tv lounge Human Voice Architects Modern Dining Room
Human Voice Architects

double-volume and tv lounge

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

Professional panache communicates with natural jazz.

corner office window Human Voice Architects Modern Study Room and Home Office
Human Voice Architects

corner office window

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

Bright warmth through the glass door meets timber-clad finesse of the focal wall.

morning light with outdoor shower Human Voice Architects Modern Bathroom
Human Voice Architects

morning light with outdoor shower

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

Unique open corner shower- almost an al fresco treat… …

open-plan corner shower Human Voice Architects Modern Bathroom
Human Voice Architects

open-plan corner shower

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

… … .with high-walled balcony offering assured privacy from nosey neighbors.

corner privacy balcony over open corner Human Voice Architects Modern Houses
Human Voice Architects

corner privacy balcony over open corner

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

Roof garden with timber deck—winsome invite for a refreshing repose with stunning vistas.

roof garden with timber deck Human Voice Architects Modern Terrace
Human Voice Architects

roof garden with timber deck

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

Care for a lazy Sunday brunch enveloped in natural goodness?

framed diagonal view Human Voice Architects Modern Terrace
Human Voice Architects

framed diagonal view

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

A dream home with a proven love for the fresh outdoors, indeed!

6 reasons to invest in a kitchen island
How do your home spaces embrace nature?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks