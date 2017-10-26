A bright & spacious Seattle home full of contemporary style

Today’s homify story celebrates modish architectural design accomplished beautifully by the Seattle based architects from RERUCHA STUDIO. A modern home situated in the Seattle neighborhood of Magnolia, this 3,318 square foot house is a spacious dwelling with plenty of light and a classic yet contemporary feel- all this within a limited budget. The affordable modern home boasts of an economical selection of structure & materials.

This modern house with roomy spaces is laid out on a grid. Format, materials, windows, etc.- all have been tastefully aligned to create a harmonious design. Prefabricated cabinets, exterior siding, and many other latest features have been incorporated. The large grid windows transform the dwelling inside & out, providing a high impact street appeal.

With such impressive detailing, this abode conveys the master craftsmanship & smart planning of the architect team. Sounds exciting? Let us take a peek!