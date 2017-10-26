Your browser is out-of-date.

A bright & spacious Seattle home full of contemporary style

Magnolia House , Rerucha Studio Rerucha Studio Modern Houses
Today’s homify story celebrates modish architectural design accomplished beautifully by the Seattle based architects from RERUCHA STUDIO.  A modern home situated in the Seattle neighborhood of Magnolia, this 3,318 square foot house is a spacious dwelling with plenty of light and a classic yet contemporary feel- all this within a limited budget. The affordable modern home boasts of an economical selection of structure & materials.

This modern house with roomy spaces is laid out on a grid. Format, materials, windows, etc.- all have been tastefully aligned to create a harmonious design. Prefabricated cabinets, exterior siding, and many other latest features have been incorporated. The large grid windows transform the dwelling inside & out, providing a high impact street appeal.

With such impressive detailing, this abode conveys the master craftsmanship & smart planning of the architect team. Sounds exciting? Let us take a peek!

1. Elegantly practical facet of clear brilliance.

2. Palliative stance complements sober luxury.

3. A passage through appealing panache.

4. Noble escalation to luminous heights.

5. Lavish warmth bedecked with fetching humility.

6. Filling up on the simplistic sass of open sumptuousness.

7. Delectable sheen of radiant utility garnished with soothing views.

8. Homey respite beckons with oodles of capacious charm.

9. How about a relaxing yoga session here as daylight pours in?…

10.… ..or do you prefer a tranquil time with yourself as natural goodness envelops you?

Are you already contemplating an inspired facelift for your cozy home?

No, Thanks