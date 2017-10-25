This wonderful home boasts of modern design & cozy character

Bangkok based experts from KNOCK DOOR INTERIOR DESIGN & DECORATION have lent their designer marvel to create a snug, well-lit, modern home that oozes homey flair in a poised manner. Offering all the contemporary comforts with visually pleasing details, this amazing home features on our homify tour today. Wooden laminates dominate the scene as versatile elements, smart lighting & space optimization add to the practical jazz.

Inspite of being low on dimensions, this Thai home is the perfect example of functional richness. This can be seen especially in the bedroom and the kitchen- the cushy bed with decent storage underneath, the elongated vertical shelving between the bed & home-office space, the overhead storage convenience and mirror-doors of the wardrobe redefine usefulness; the compact kitchen nails it with clever accessorizing & making use of every inch possible. The icing on the cake is provided by the fantastic lighting- be it the niches or under-lights, the lights beautifully complement the gray, white & woody tonality to create a visually alluring haven that defies its size in fetching functionality.

Excited? Join us as we take a closer look at it, and pick up an idea or two to copy.