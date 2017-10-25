Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This wonderful home boasts of modern design & cozy character

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
สไตล์มินิมอลโมเดิร์น, Knock door interior design & decoration Knock door interior design & decoration Interior landscaping
Loading admin actions …

Bangkok based experts from KNOCK DOOR INTERIOR DESIGN & DECORATION have lent their designer marvel to create a snug, well-lit, modern home that oozes homey flair in a poised manner. Offering all the contemporary comforts with visually pleasing details, this amazing home features on our homify tour today. Wooden laminates dominate the scene as versatile elements, smart lighting & space optimization add to the practical jazz. 

Inspite of being low on dimensions, this Thai home is the perfect example of functional richness. This can be seen especially in the bedroom and the kitchen- the cushy bed with decent storage underneath, the elongated vertical shelving between the bed & home-office space, the overhead storage convenience and mirror-doors of the wardrobe redefine usefulness; the compact kitchen nails it with clever accessorizing & making use of every inch possible. The icing on the cake is provided by the fantastic lighting- be it the niches or under-lights, the lights beautifully complement the gray, white & woody tonality to create a visually alluring haven that defies its size in fetching functionality.

Excited? Join us as we take a closer look at it, and pick up an idea or two to copy.

1. Aesthetically laid out with the charm of convenience.

สไตล์มินิมอลโมเดิร์น, Knock door interior design & decoration Knock door interior design & decoration Interior landscaping
Knock door interior design &amp; decoration

Knock door interior design & decoration
Knock door interior design &amp; decoration
Knock door interior design & decoration

2. Multi-functional finesse meets the dazzle of singularity.

สไตล์มินิมอลโมเดิร์น, Knock door interior design & decoration Knock door interior design & decoration Interior landscaping
Knock door interior design &amp; decoration

Knock door interior design & decoration
Knock door interior design &amp; decoration
Knock door interior design & decoration

3. Motivational repose adorned with luminous comfort.

สไตล์มินิมอลโมเดิร์น, Knock door interior design & decoration Knock door interior design & decoration Interior landscaping
Knock door interior design &amp; decoration

Knock door interior design & decoration
Knock door interior design &amp; decoration
Knock door interior design & decoration

4. Ritzy reflections of utility exude bright warmth.

สไตล์มินิมอลโมเดิร์น, Knock door interior design & decoration Knock door interior design & decoration Interior landscaping
Knock door interior design &amp; decoration

Knock door interior design & decoration
Knock door interior design &amp; decoration
Knock door interior design & decoration

5. Neutral hues & noble pizzazz for a generously comfy essence.

สไตล์มินิมอลโมเดิร์น, Knock door interior design & decoration Knock door interior design & decoration Interior landscaping
Knock door interior design &amp; decoration

Knock door interior design & decoration
Knock door interior design &amp; decoration
Knock door interior design & decoration

6. Sassy & sumptuous practicality defies size.

สไตล์มินิมอลโมเดิร์น, Knock door interior design & decoration Knock door interior design & decoration Interior landscaping
Knock door interior design &amp; decoration

Knock door interior design & decoration
Knock door interior design &amp; decoration
Knock door interior design & decoration
16 reasons why you should invest in art for your home
Which of these inspiring design ideas are you taking home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks