Things to know before choosing a modular home

Ask any architect and they'll tell you that modular homes, also known as cube houses, have fast become a popular and fashionable style of home, but do you really know what they are, what they entail and all the associated pros and cons? Just in case you are at a loss, we have put together this handy article, which will tell you everything you need to know about these incredible houses. Perfect as family houses, and offering a world of expansion and customization opportunities, modular properties are prefabricated buildings, comprising of individual blocks, which are then all interconnected to form a flowing home. You can see why they are so popular now, right? Well, let's find out a little more…
The great thing about modular homes is tat you can totally tailor them to your exact needs and preferences, meaning that there is no 'one-size-fits-all' approach, which can be seen in more commonplace home design. And guess what? If you choose the right design professionals, you could even be enjoying your modular home in a number of weeks, as they are SO fast to erect and complete, but high quality building materials are a must. All cube house reviews state that skimping on your construction materials WILL lead to big trouble.
The primary benefits of modular homes is that they enjoy more stringent quality control measures than conventional buildings and can be created far more quickly as well. You'll tend to find that there is more focus on sustainability and integration with the location, making for a better seated and long-lasting build and they hold their value really well. Given that they can be cost-effective to build anyway, this is a real bonus.
While modular homes are wonderfully customizable, they are rather at the mercy of transportation restrictions, especially when extra large modules are a factor. Also, while modular homes hold their value very well, there is a slight stigma attached to some of the simpler designs, in terms of them looking a bit low-end, so we advise that you look for a more high quality supplier to sidestep this issue.
According to experts, if you choose a well constructed and quality prefabricated modular home, you should expect around 60 maintenance-free years. After this point, replacing panels and sections might become an issue, but the frequency of these repairs really will depend on the initial construction of your property.
How you heat and ventilate a modular home is critical, as you don't want to be paying for huge bills, plus, you want t keep the house in good condition. With these factors taken into account, the passivehouse method is exceptionally popular. This will normally involve a lot of thermal insulation, solar energy panels and well-researched glazing too.
Never forget that one of the main selling points of modular homes is the fact that they are available in such a huge variety of styles and designs. In fact, it would be unlikely that you wouldn't be able to find one to really suit your aesthetic preferences and needs. Even more, you'll definitely be able to find a style that will look good in any setting, from rural through to urban locations.
We've touched on this already, but transporting modular homes can be a real bind, especially when large units are involved. You'll have to cover expensive transportation costs, specialist lorries and once your parts have arrived to site, you'll need a team of experts to construct all the separate components into one cohesive home. That all adds up!
A modular home can be between 15% and 40% cheaper than a comparable standard construction, leading to cube house opinions being more favorable than not. It is important to always consider this generous cost-saving against some of the less desirable aspects though, to make sure that a modular home really is the right choice for you.
