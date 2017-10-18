16 patio decorating ideas that will cost you less than a new smartphone!

Isn't it funny that we need to equate the costs of things in terms of technology these days? Well, in the case of giving your patio a makeover, how would you feel if we told you that we have some cracking ideas for you, each of which will cost significantly less than a new smartphone? We thought that might grab your attention! You don't need to be a world-class landscape architect or interior designer to get the patio of your dreams on a shoestring budget, as we're going to give you all the tips you need, right now, so are you ready to get started? Then let's go!
For more lovely terrace ideas, take a look at this article: 10 beautiful terrace floor ideas.