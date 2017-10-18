Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 patio decorating ideas that will cost you less than a new smartphone!

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa MM, FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc. FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc. Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

Isn't it funny that we need to equate the costs of things in terms of technology these days? Well, in the case of giving your patio a makeover, how would you feel if we told you that we have some cracking ideas for you, each of which will cost significantly less than a new smartphone? We thought that might grab your attention! You don't need to be a world-class landscape architect or interior designer to get the patio of your dreams on a shoestring budget, as we're going to give you all the tips you need, right now, so are you ready to get started? Then let's go!

1. Basic wooden furniture can be stained or painted to look more high-end than it actually is. It's incredibly handy too and will last a lifetime, if cared for properly.

Casa MM, FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc. FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc. Modern Houses
FAARQ—Facundo Arana Arquitecto &amp; asoc.

FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc.
FAARQ—Facundo Arana Arquitecto &amp; asoc.
FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc.

2. A myriad of different stones and pebbles will look wonderfully zen, but won't cost much at all! Genius! You can really create some unique patterns and displays like this.

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

3. A parasol adds year-round appeal, as it can shelter from rain in the less clement months but shield from the sun in summer too! A pop of color won't hurt either!

Choapan Decor, Erika Winters Design Erika Winters Design Modern Terrace
Erika Winters Design

Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

4. Floating wall shelves are incredibly cost-effective, but offer you so much amazing display potential, which can be changed up in a flash, if you get bored!

Espaço Gourmet em sintonia com o Paisagismo Exuberante, RABAIOLI I FREITAS RABAIOLI I FREITAS Tropical style garden Wood Green
RABAIOLI I FREITAS

RABAIOLI I FREITAS
RABAIOLI I FREITAS
RABAIOLI I FREITAS

5. A little patio lighting goes a long way to creating a wonderfully arm ambience. We love these uplighters, which have been used to great effect with spiky blooms.

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Climbing plants don't cost much and only need a little guidance in order to cover a boring patio wall. Colorful flowers will really make a striking impression.

Jardim romântico, Lúcia Vale Interiores Lúcia Vale Interiores Rustic style garden
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Large planters, if kept simple, can be a really gorgeous focal point on a patio and offer a lot of customization potential too. How about painting some up?

Residência em Juqueí - São Sebastião - SP, ANALU ANDRADE - ARQUITETURA E DESIGN ANALU ANDRADE - ARQUITETURA E DESIGN Tropical style garden
ANALU ANDRADE—ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

ANALU ANDRADE - ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
ANALU ANDRADE—ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
ANALU ANDRADE - ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

8. You don't need a large patio to make a big impression! Just two statement chairs will be more than enough to offer comfort AND style!

Jardim para lazer, Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores

Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores

9. Deckchairs are the ultimate in low-cost and traditional patio centerpieces! You can even splash out on some funkier slings, to perk things up a bit!

Sobrado 1939, Ana Sawaia Arquitetura Ana Sawaia Arquitetura Modern Garden
Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

Ana Sawaia Arquitetura
Ana Sawaia Arquitetura
Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

10. Tropical plants are great for patios as they usually need little care but grow quickly to create a veritable jungle! Talk about an exotic end result!

Diseño y Habilitación Local Comercial Jardin Vortice, Vortice Design Ltda Vortice Design Ltda Rustic style garden
Vortice Design Ltda

Vortice Design Ltda
Vortice Design Ltda
Vortice Design Ltda

11. Low-maintenance borders are a great way to give your patio extra pizazz for not a lot of money! Small cacti are always a good bet, with some shingle to finish things off.

Castelldefels-Aragó, Simbiosi Estudi Simbiosi Estudi Modern Garden
Simbiosi Estudi

Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi

12. Don't forget to use those previously neglected corners on your patio! Choosing to decorate them with simple little beds will really improve the whole area and give the impression of a lot of expense!

Bambootec , Bambootec Bambootec Modern Garden
Bambootec

Bambootec
Bambootec
Bambootec

13. You might be shocked to discover that very basic summerhouses can be wonderfully cheap to buy, if you erect them yourself, so grab a screwdriver and don't forget to read the instructions!

Garden Building Oxfordshire, Cotswold Garden Buildings Cotswold Garden Buildings Modern Study Room and Home Office Wood White
Cotswold Garden Buildings

Garden Building Oxfordshire

Cotswold Garden Buildings
Cotswold Garden Buildings
Cotswold Garden Buildings

14. Strings of outdoor lights always give a patio a far more pretty and festive feel and they NEVER cost much! Why not look for solar versions, which won't even need an electricity supply?

Vivienda particular , Démeri estudio Démeri estudio Patios & Decks
Démeri estudio

Démeri estudio
Démeri estudio
Démeri estudio

15. A dream combination! Hand-cast concrete planters and simple cacti make for a terrific bit of patio decor and is such a penny-pinching plan too!

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Mediterranean style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

16. Add a splash of color with lots of cushions and candles and your patio will be reborn! It won't cost you much either, so maybe you could have a new smartphone as well!

Quintal Vila Madalena, Empório Brasil Marcenaria Empório Brasil Marcenaria Rustic style garden Solid Wood
Empório Brasil Marcenaria

Empório Brasil Marcenaria
Empório Brasil Marcenaria
Empório Brasil Marcenaria

For more lovely terrace ideas, take a look at this article: 10 beautiful terrace floor ideas.

Bedroom decoration: 5 simple accessories to add personality to your bedroom
Which of these ideas do you plan to try out?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks