16 patio decorating ideas that will cost you less than a new smartphone!

Isn't it funny that we need to equate the costs of things in terms of technology these days? Well, in the case of giving your patio a makeover, how would you feel if we told you that we have some cracking ideas for you, each of which will cost significantly less than a new smartphone? We thought that might grab your attention! You don't need to be a world-class landscape architect or interior designer to get the patio of your dreams on a shoestring budget, as we're going to give you all the tips you need, right now, so are you ready to get started? Then let's go!