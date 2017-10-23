Your browser is out-of-date.

20 small kitchens with a rustic touch that you will love!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
B&B AT02, STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE Kitchen
A small living space need not translate into a dingy, cluttered one. Tasteful execution of a thoughtful design can easily defy limited dimensions, when it comes to appealing functional richness. Kitchen is one such space that requires a careful consideration during design, so that the hearty allure is not compromised with. Kitchen planners have always emphasized on decking up the kitchen with practical elements that add to the poise of the space as a whole, more so for small kitchens where available space is on the lower side. And the lighting as well as materials also contribute to accomplishing the same.

The rustic style of design is one of the most welcoming ones as it is based on the use of natural materials and colors inspired by nature. Wood forms the base, so the resulting ambiance is extremely cozy & comfortable. It follows that this style is ideal for the kitchen, lending it oodles of wholesome warmth.                      

In today's homify article, we offer you 20 lovely ideas of small rustic kitchens which are replete with generous heartiness & inviting panache. Have a look!

1. Artisan appeal of countryside is adorned with clay charm & ceramic flair.

NOSTRE REALIZZAZIONI - cucine in muratura/taverne, SALM Caminetti SALM Caminetti Kitchen Marble
SALM Caminetti

SALM Caminetti
SALM Caminetti
SALM Caminetti

2. Tiled aesthetics ring in graceful vibrancy.

Jd. Marajoara, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Kitchen
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

3. Country-style serenity exudes wholesomeness.

RECUPERO RUDERE CAMPESTRE, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Kitchen
RI-NOVO

RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO

4. The sass of reclaimed & antique furniture adds to bucolic beauty.

B&B AT02, STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE Kitchen
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

5. Aged look carved in stone to assure homespun invite.

Vivienda en Vega de Selorio, RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS

RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS
RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS
RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS

6. Chandelier elegance radiates simplistic pizzazz.

Квартира для молодой семьи, Рязанова Галина Рязанова Галина Kitchen
Рязанова Галина

Рязанова Галина
Рязанова Галина
Рязанова Галина

7. Accent colors & dark wood- a bold statement of charming rusticity.

Villetta a Valdisotto, Architetto Stefania Colturi Architetto Stefania Colturi Kitchen
Architetto Stefania Colturi

Architetto Stefania Colturi
Architetto Stefania Colturi
Architetto Stefania Colturi

8. Modern jazz envelops rustic core- uncomplicated finesse.

Cocina , Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern Kitchen
Spazio3Design

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

9. White magic, bright accents & magnificence of aged-looking marble.

Casa Pombalina: "de velho a novo".​, Obrasdecor Obrasdecor Kitchen Stone White
Obrasdecor

Obrasdecor
Obrasdecor
Obrasdecor

10. Romantic subtlety bedecks light wood & floral patterned tiles.

Biała kuchnia z drewnianym blatem, SO INTERIORS ARCHITEKTURA WNĘTRZ SO INTERIORS ARCHITEKTURA WNĘTRZ Kitchen Wood White
SO INTERIORS ARCHITEKTURA WNĘTRZ

SO INTERIORS ARCHITEKTURA WNĘTRZ
SO INTERIORS ARCHITEKTURA WNĘTRZ
SO INTERIORS ARCHITEKTURA WNĘTRZ

11. Light & fresh- pleasing woody nobility meets mosaic tiled soberness.

APARTAMENTO ROOSEVELT 1, Ruta arquitetura e urbanismo Ruta arquitetura e urbanismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Ruta arquitetura e urbanismo

Ruta arquitetura e urbanismo
Ruta arquitetura e urbanismo
Ruta arquitetura e urbanismo

12. Hints of modernity in rustic ritz- a delightful combination.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Modern originality oozes the essence of rusticity.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Imitating bucolic zing- chic ceramics economically emulate muddy grace.

Casa Coccola - Home Staging a Treviso, MICHELA AMADIO - Valorizza e Vendi MICHELA AMADIO - Valorizza e Vendi Kitchen
MICHELA AMADIO—Valorizza e Vendi

MICHELA AMADIO - Valorizza e Vendi
MICHELA AMADIO—Valorizza e Vendi
MICHELA AMADIO - Valorizza e Vendi

15. Convenience of a bar for dapper family-size functionality.

Casa Itmon, IURO IURO Modern Kitchen
IURO

IURO
IURO
IURO

16. Light tones of storage practicality for prim luminosity.

Spazio cucina: dagli anni '70 al country chic, RGROOM RGROOM Kitchen Wood Beige
RGROOM

RGROOM
RGROOM
RGROOM

17. Generous warmth of humble wood- impeccable & ageless.

Abitazione Privata - St. Moritz, Officine Retica di Bosi Filippo & C. s.a.s. Officine Retica di Bosi Filippo & C. s.a.s. Kitchen
Officine Retica di Bosi Filippo &amp; C. s.a.s.

Officine Retica di Bosi Filippo & C. s.a.s.
Officine Retica di Bosi Filippo &amp; C. s.a.s.
Officine Retica di Bosi Filippo & C. s.a.s.

18. Elegant originality with wood, stone, pleasing hues & genteel ambiance.

Ristrutturazione 03, Tomas Andres Tomas Andres Kitchen
Tomas Andres

Tomas Andres
Tomas Andres
Tomas Andres

19. Earthy suggestions of cheery yet soothing colors extend a sumptuous invite.

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

20. Ideally filling- a balanced blend of warm, comfy, modish & noble.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify
Which of these have you chosen to copy?

