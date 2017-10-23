20 small kitchens with a rustic touch that you will love!

A small living space need not translate into a dingy, cluttered one. Tasteful execution of a thoughtful design can easily defy limited dimensions, when it comes to appealing functional richness. Kitchen is one such space that requires a careful consideration during design, so that the hearty allure is not compromised with. Kitchen planners have always emphasized on decking up the kitchen with practical elements that add to the poise of the space as a whole, more so for small kitchens where available space is on the lower side. And the lighting as well as materials also contribute to accomplishing the same.

The rustic style of design is one of the most welcoming ones as it is based on the use of natural materials and colors inspired by nature. Wood forms the base, so the resulting ambiance is extremely cozy & comfortable. It follows that this style is ideal for the kitchen, lending it oodles of wholesome warmth.

In today's homify article, we offer you 20 lovely ideas of small rustic kitchens which are replete with generous heartiness & inviting panache. Have a look!