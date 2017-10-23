Simple tricks to create more space in a small bathroom

The bathroom is a key interior space where we relax and refresh ourselves. It follows that it must be replete with the items that we use daily for personal hygiene & wellness. In addition to these, skin & hair-care products, toiletries & laundry supplies are also among the commonly found items in a bathroom. And then there are cleaning products, towels and bathrobes. It is therefore very important that the bathroom has ample space to accommodate everything in an orderly & functional way, so that it is handy & easy to clean without having to move too many objects.

However, if the bathroom is low in dimensions, it is not always easy to find a place for everything. Bathroom designers have time & again stressed on neat practicality, i.e., to eliminate all that is no longer needed such as expired products & empty bottles no longer in use, and optimize the available space.

After selecting what all we NEED to keep, we can start seeking the right space for placing everything. This homify article lists 16 easy & smart tricks to ensure that the limited space in our small bathroom is well optimized and there is a convenient, functional location for everything, with a bit of originality as well!

Come with us as we walk around these 16 simple but handy tricks, and be inspired!