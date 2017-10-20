Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 beautiful floor ideas for terraces and patios

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern Terrace
Loading admin actions …

When designing outdoor spaces like terraces & patios, it is not enough to just take care of the furniture & decor. The flooring is equally important, if not more. A variety of materials are being used these days by the home professionals to design the floor. However, be it terrace flooring or patio flooring, merely zeroing in on the contemporary style & jazzy material does not work; it is essential to be mindful of the resilience of the material employed, especially when it is for open patio or outdoor terrace flooring. A partly covered outdoor space can do with fancy materials to some extent, but outdoor flooring for terraces & patios sans any canopy or cover requires a sturdy material loaded with practical flair.

This homify article offers you 11 wonderful flooring ideas for the patio or terrace, that will make you reconsider your choice of floor and give you ample inspiration for an upgrade. Get, set, go!

1. Modern conformity to style for appropriate finesse.

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern Terrace
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

2. Eclectic poise customized to your taste & budget.

DEPARTAMENTO EN LA CONDESA II, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Patios & Decks
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

3. Comfy ceramic charm of tiled gray elegance does not slip away!

REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern Terrace
Loyola Arquitectos

Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos

4. Charismatic clay tiles for the ritz of rusticity.

Casa Artigas, Artigas Arquitectos Artigas Arquitectos Patios & Decks
Artigas Arquitectos

Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos

5. Welcoming warmth of natural stone slabs in all formats of simplistic panache.

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style garden
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

6. Stone & greens- covering the floor with a humble refreshing jazz.

Casa Sotogrande, Terra Terra Modern Garden
Terra

Terra
Terra
Terra

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Convenient gravel grace topped with chic woody winsomeness.

CASA MIGUEL ÁNGEL, Rousseau Arquitectos Rousseau Arquitectos Modern Terrace
Rousseau Arquitectos

Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos

8. Variety of stones exude dapper magnificence in a modest way.

Club de Golf Santa Anita, Arki3d Arki3d Modern Terrace
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

9. Versatile pizzazz of good old wood in all its glory.

Casa L , Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Modern Terrace
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

10. Hassle-free authentic allure of artificial turf.

Césped Artificial Madrid Eurotuf, Cesped Artificial Eurotuft Cesped Artificial Eurotuft Garden Accessories & decoration
Cesped Artificial Eurotuft

Cesped Artificial Eurotuft
Cesped Artificial Eurotuft
Cesped Artificial Eurotuft

11. ​Combining grass, wood & gravel—the appealing interplay of colors & textures.

Penthouse Terrace makeover, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Patios & Decks
Studio Earthbox

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
This is how you lay laminate flooring- a guide
Does your terrace floor need a revamp?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks