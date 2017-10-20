11 beautiful floor ideas for terraces and patios

When designing outdoor spaces like terraces & patios, it is not enough to just take care of the furniture & decor. The flooring is equally important, if not more. A variety of materials are being used these days by the home professionals to design the floor. However, be it terrace flooring or patio flooring, merely zeroing in on the contemporary style & jazzy material does not work; it is essential to be mindful of the resilience of the material employed, especially when it is for open patio or outdoor terrace flooring. A partly covered outdoor space can do with fancy materials to some extent, but outdoor flooring for terraces & patios sans any canopy or cover requires a sturdy material loaded with practical flair.

This homify article offers you 11 wonderful flooring ideas for the patio or terrace, that will make you reconsider your choice of floor and give you ample inspiration for an upgrade. Get, set, go!