The big window trend: is it for you?

Ask any architect and they'll confirm to you that the huge window trend is very much here and here to stay for the foreseeable future, but is it the right choice for you? The problem with a trend of this type is that it isn't cheap to align with, can't be reversed easily and will have a massive impact on your home, so unlike choosing a new rug, this really is a big decision that mustn't be taken lightly. We're going to tell you about all the points you need to take into consideration when thinking about installing massive windows, so let's get started!
Let's not beat around the bush here. Big windows are great because they inject massive amounts of light into every space, can ventilate well, negate the need for too much artificial lighting and, let's face it, they just look wonderful! Can't you imagine having a large window in your bedroom, allowing you to wake up to a stunning view every morning? We can!
As we said, the gorgeous glass trend is very much here to stay, so if you want to be at the cutting edge of home design for years to come, glass walls are something to really think about! You will need to research the most insulating glass varieties however, or you'll spend a fortune trying to heat your home effectively.
Budget is a factor in every facet of life, but if you're considering tapping into the oversized window trend, you will have a lot to take into account. Frame costs, glazing varieties, operating hardware and security will all bump up the price significantly. Then of course there is the fitting itself! This will not be a cheap project to undertake, so how important are new, large windows to you?
Big windows mean hassle, when it comes to cleaning, so how will you tackle that issue? Are you going to be cleaning them yourself or paying a professional to come and take care of them for you? How much will that cost and how often will it need doing? If you can deal with them yourself, this shouldn't have too much bearing on your final decision.
They bring in lots of light, look great, keep your home contemporary and can increase the value and appeal of your home. There's no denying that huge windows are seriously stylish and amazing!
They cost a lot, can be tricky to install, need a lot of cleaning and can impact on your heating bill, but if you can name anything that doesn't have some disadvantages, you're doing better than us! The only question is, will these potential downsides put you off or are you ready to commit to huge windows?
