How to make a candle at home (without wax!)

A candle is such a simple thing, but for some reason, lighting one up can suddenly make us feel like we're sitting in the lap of luxury. Maybe it's the smell — or maybe it's the romantic glow — but we're all twitterpated over a nice, strong scented candle.

That's why in the Do it Yourself homify section, we are going to show you how to make a candle at home with no wax. It lasts for approximately 40 hours and will make your apartment smell amazing!

What you need:

•Jar

• Vegetable Shortening

• Crayons

• Scented Essential Oil 100%

• 100% Cotton String

• Scissors

• Nut (hardware)

• Skewer Stick