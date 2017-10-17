10 amazing bathroom tile layout ideas

We all know that if any room is definitely going to feature tiles, it's your bathroom, but how much thought have you really given to bathroom tile combinations? Of course, a lot of people plump for plain white in a standard size, and this remains king of tile combinations for small bathrooms, but we think that you can go a little crazier! Ask any bathroom designer and they'll tell you that the tiles you choose have a MASSIVE impact on the overall finished space, so come with us now and take a look at some of the more incredible styles available. We think your dream bathroom tile could be featured here…
This might be a little too much for a really small bathroom, but if you have plenty of space to play with, matching your floor and wall bathroom tiles is a great idea! If you opt for a pale color scheme, the overall look won't be too overbearing either!
It's really common for bathroom combinations to come together to emulate the look and feel of water, which is why we really love these amazing tiles! The bottom variety has been carved perfectly, while the glass splashback panels at the top add a fabulous pop of color.
The balance of colors in this small bathroom has left is a little breathless! So expertly crafted, the warmth and elegance that the gorgeous earth tones exude are just spectacular and work brilliantly with all the natural wood as well. How can ceramic look so organic?
Mosaic tiles might not be a new innovation in terms of bathroom design, but don;t forget about them, just because they've been about for a while! Using them just on the lower part of a wall works so well and adds color and excitement in perfect proportion.
Now here's an idea we fancy trying out! Using a number of different tile designs, in a variety of sizes, but all in the same shape, is a terrific idea! It simultaneously creates a cohesive yet also changing and evolving aesthetic. It really keeps you guessing.
WOW! Talk about an incredible way to add color, pattern and incredible personality into a space that is normally fairly boring and perfunctory! The floral design of these tiles is simply staggering and the tiles have been designed to all work together, to create such a stylish piece of wall art!
If you think that the only way to get some seriously eclectic wall designs in your bathroom is to use specialist wallpaper, think again, as tiles have come a VERY long way in recent years! Now available in basically every colour, size, shape and style, there's no excuse for not really expressing yourself.
How amazing is this tiled corner? It's a mixture of black and white marble, but laid out in such a way as to almost look like zebra-print! It has made so much more of a small and potentially boring corner where the sink has been mounted.
You might be able to guess, but this is a fun kids' bathroom and don't you just think that the choice of bright hues has worked wonders to make the wall tiles look far more exciting and engaging. We are so enjoying the primary colours and neat square tiles here that we want a more childish bathroom now!
As tile combinations go, we really do think that black isa terrific option to consider alongside anything else. metallics, white or even mosaics would all look incredible when contrasted again jet black ceramics on the bathroom wall and who doesn't have a dark side to tap into?
