Balconies to suit all tastes!

A balcony is a terrific bonus space for any apartment, but the pressure to decorate them in a gorgeous and cohesive way is tangible! Not everyone has the funds available to hire a talented interior designer to transform their balcony into a veritable Garden of Eden or a wonderful extra seating area, which is why we've brought a few of our favorite completed projects together, to inspire you today. We think there will definitely be at least one design here that has captured the exact look and feel that you want to, so come with us now and let's see!
Natural wood, seating, finely curated plants and some white gravel have all come together here to create a simply stunning balcony that feels naturally restorative and calming. A little water feature would finish it off perfectly too, for a more high-end installation with a difference.
Simplicity can be the key and this lovely balcony, furnished with some monochrome seating is absolutely the ticket to enjoying sunny days and easy breezy conversation! The high walls really guarantee a certain level of privacy too, which is never a bad thing!
If you crave a garden but simply do not have a home that can give you access to one, then your balcony could be transformed! A little faux grass, some tall potted trees and gorgeous climbers give the look and feel of a mature garden with ease. Don't you love the effect?
Small doesn't have to mean any less stylish, as this utterly tiny yet beautifully brilliant balcony proves! A wooden base, monochrome railing covers and a divine upcycled table have all contributed to a surprisingly chic finish. There's even a barbecue, for socializing!
Let's be honest here. If you had a view even remotely as astonishing as this one, you wouldn't need much more than a simple bistro furniture set either, would you? With some chairs in place to enjoy a coffee and the incredible vista, anything else would simply be unnecessary!
Finally, how about a little DIY furniture inspiration? This balcony has been totally transformed, with some simple apple crate shelving and a few low maintenance cacti. This is our perfect idea of a garden alternative that looks good and needs nothing from us!
