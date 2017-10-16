Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 reasons to use beige in your living room

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Living room
Loading admin actions …

We know that when it comes to choosing salon colors and hues for living rooms, you want to get things right, while also, maybe, being a little more daring and flamboyant, but can we take a moment to pare things back a little and talk about the joy of beige? Don't you go rolling your eyes and thinking that beige is simply a boring color, as it is actually king of the neutrals, with beige sand walls not only creating a stunning aesthetic but also contributing to a wonderful vibe as well! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that beige tones have stood the test of time for a reason and today, we're going to give you 10 of the best, so let's get started!

1. It's great for large rooms!

Casa Knittel, 360arquitetura 360arquitetura Living room
360arquitetura

360arquitetura
360arquitetura
360arquitetura

When you have a huge space to decorate, we can't think of anything better than beige or ochre for salons! Let's ignore the fact that buying paint in bulk is always far cheaper and that neutrals don't cost nearly as much as fashion colors, but also, who wants to commit to a daring shade over a vast amount of space? Beige looks great in a small or colossal area alike!

2. It can accommodate a lot of belongings.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Beige is great for keeping spaces understated, even when there is a lot of furniture in situ. Darker colors can combine with a vast amount of belongings to shrink a room and become cluttered and too busy, but with beige, an airy and spacious feel can be maintained.

3. It never goes out of style.

CASA DE VERANO 2013, BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN Living room
BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN

BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN
BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN
BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN

This is a key bonus of beige! Given how neutral it is, it really wont ever go out of style, which means that you won't need to be constantly redecorating or updating your scheme. Neutrals are forever, not for a season!

4. Light looks terrific with it!

Дизайн гостиной в современном стиле в ЖК "Новый город", Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Modern Living Room
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

Lighting a living room well is critical, but with more adventurous colors on the walls, you could find that you struggle to get that cosy and fresh vibe right. Beige never drowns out gorgeous golden light, it simple radiates it! 

5. You can add in other neutrals as contrasts.

дизайн проект на Коломенской набережной, JULIA KABANOVA's DESIGN STUDIO JULIA KABANOVA's DESIGN STUDIO Modern Living Room Brown
JULIA KABANOVA&#39;s DESIGN STUDIO

JULIA KABANOVA's DESIGN STUDIO
JULIA KABANOVA&#39;s DESIGN STUDIO
JULIA KABANOVA's DESIGN STUDIO

If you are more of a fan of earth colors for living rooms, how about using beige as your main hue and then accenting with deeper, natural tones? The contrast of coffee and cream shades, in particular, will look utterly incredible!

6. It makes for a homey look.

Таунхаус в г.Краснодар, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Living room
Design Studio Details

Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

Beige is the perfect base color for adding some extra accessories, to get a more homey look and feel going on. A few pictures are all you really ned and it won;t be difficult to choose the right ones, if the walls aren;t a dramatic color to start with.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Classical styling works well with it.

Reforma integral de vivienda en Madrid, Simetrika - Reformas Integrales en Madrid Simetrika - Reformas Integrales en Madrid Living room
Simetrika—Reformas Integrales en Madrid

Simetrika - Reformas Integrales en Madrid
Simetrika—Reformas Integrales en Madrid
Simetrika - Reformas Integrales en Madrid

We really do need to tip our caps to beige for being such a wonderfully versatile color. As much as it can contribute to a modern aesthetic, it also works so well with more classical touches and furniture. Wood flooring, in particular, makes an ideal partner.

8. It helps to camouflage architectural elements.

Apartament na Klecinie , Jeżewska & Zakrawacz Jeżewska & Zakrawacz Modern Living Room
Jeżewska &amp; Zakrawacz

Jeżewska & Zakrawacz
Jeżewska &amp; Zakrawacz
Jeżewska & Zakrawacz

If you want to keep your interior architectural elements a little more subtle, beige is a great color to opt for on your walls! It will help them to blend in and melt away, while more interesting elements come to the forefront, such as a striking staircase.

9. Nothing is better for a light ambience.

VIVIENDA TIBIDABO, The Room Studio The Room Studio Living room
The Room Studio

The Room Studio
The Room Studio
The Room Studio

If you are fortunate enough to have large windows in your home, you really want to amplify the effect of all the natural light that pours in through them and beige is utterly perfect for doing just that! It will reflect and radiate every nuance of sunlight into even the darkest of corners in your home.

10. It's undeniably elegant.

Apartamento, Artenova Interiores Artenova Interiores Modern Living Room
Artenova Interiores

Artenova Interiores
Artenova Interiores
Artenova Interiores

Finally, who can deny that beige is elegant? We don't think anybody can! It's a steadfast classic hue that can be dressed up, dressed down, looks as modern or as traditional as you want it to and is just so chic. Come on… admit it… you love beige a bit more now!

For more color ideas, take a look at this article: Which color is best for the bedroom?

This brick house boasts of bright modernity with a traditional punch
Do you agree that beige can be brilliant?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks