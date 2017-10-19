Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

You can't help falling in love with this elegant house bedecked in American style!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD, BOWA - Design Build Experts BOWA - Design Build Experts Living room
Loading admin actions …

McLean based restoration & renovation professionals from BOWA—DESIGN BUILD EXPERTS have created elegant, luminous spaces in a commodious classic-style house with interiors reminiscent of American homes. Emphasizing robust & heavy furniture as well as warm fabrics, clear & neutral colors- predominantly white & gray, the succession of open rooms and the connection between them, the American style has been tastefully accomplished.

This classic home in Bethesda, Maryland, had not been renovated for long, and was in severe want of modernization with maximization of the existing space as well as improvement in the fluidity between rooms. 

The experts approached the project by reconfiguring the cabinetry & cooking areas in the kitchen to allow for the addition of a larger window, while new French doors created a graceful egress for communicating with the outdoors. High-end appliances & fixtures modernized the kitchen while the maple country French cabinetry & honed marble countertops created a charming old-world feel.  The master bath was transformed by reconfiguring the existing space and adding custom cabinets, bronze-finished fixtures and alluring hardwood floors.  Smart & thoughtful design solutions beautifully brought in the sense of expanded space while staying within the original footprint of each room.

Impressive, eh? Let’s have our homify tour around it!

Open heartiness serenades ageless poise in wood & white.

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD BOWA - Design Build Experts Kitchen
BOWA—Design Build Experts

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD

BOWA - Design Build Experts
BOWA—Design Build Experts
BOWA - Design Build Experts

Voguish in brick beauty, and well-connected with natural goodness of refreshing greens.

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD BOWA - Design Build Experts Kitchen
BOWA—Design Build Experts

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD

BOWA - Design Build Experts
BOWA—Design Build Experts
BOWA - Design Build Experts

Bright, cozy & conventionally chic- plush lounging redefined.

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD BOWA - Design Build Experts Living room
BOWA—Design Build Experts

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD

BOWA - Design Build Experts
BOWA—Design Build Experts
BOWA - Design Build Experts

Snug welcoming warmth for restful family time.

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD BOWA - Design Build Experts Living room
BOWA—Design Build Experts

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD

BOWA - Design Build Experts
BOWA—Design Build Experts
BOWA - Design Build Experts

Restored vintage charm complements added freshness of vibrant modernity.

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD BOWA - Design Build Experts Living room
BOWA—Design Build Experts

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD

BOWA - Design Build Experts
BOWA—Design Build Experts
BOWA - Design Build Experts

Practical embellishment is loaded with plentiful convenience.

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD BOWA - Design Build Experts Kitchen
BOWA—Design Build Experts

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD

BOWA - Design Build Experts
BOWA—Design Build Experts
BOWA - Design Build Experts

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Reflections of brilliance in roomy poise, hardwood grace and magical magnificence.

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD BOWA - Design Build Experts Classic style bathroom
BOWA—Design Build Experts

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD

BOWA - Design Build Experts
BOWA—Design Build Experts
BOWA - Design Build Experts

Mirroring stately panache with white grandeur.

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD BOWA - Design Build Experts Classic style bathroom
BOWA—Design Build Experts

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD

BOWA - Design Build Experts
BOWA—Design Build Experts
BOWA - Design Build Experts

Conveniently washed up in spacious neatness.

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD BOWA - Design Build Experts Classic style bathroom
BOWA—Design Build Experts

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD

BOWA - Design Build Experts
BOWA—Design Build Experts
BOWA - Design Build Experts
10 low-cost ways to improve your garden
When are you planning to realize your homey American dream?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks