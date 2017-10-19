You can't help falling in love with this elegant house bedecked in American style!

McLean based restoration & renovation professionals from BOWA—DESIGN BUILD EXPERTS have created elegant, luminous spaces in a commodious classic-style house with interiors reminiscent of American homes. Emphasizing robust & heavy furniture as well as warm fabrics, clear & neutral colors- predominantly white & gray, the succession of open rooms and the connection between them, the American style has been tastefully accomplished.

This classic home in Bethesda, Maryland, had not been renovated for long, and was in severe want of modernization with maximization of the existing space as well as improvement in the fluidity between rooms.

The experts approached the project by reconfiguring the cabinetry & cooking areas in the kitchen to allow for the addition of a larger window, while new French doors created a graceful egress for communicating with the outdoors. High-end appliances & fixtures modernized the kitchen while the maple country French cabinetry & honed marble countertops created a charming old-world feel. The master bath was transformed by reconfiguring the existing space and adding custom cabinets, bronze-finished fixtures and alluring hardwood floors. Smart & thoughtful design solutions beautifully brought in the sense of expanded space while staying within the original footprint of each room.

Impressive, eh? Let’s have our homify tour around it!