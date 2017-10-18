Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Bedroom decoration: 5 simple accessories to add personality to your bedroom

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Modern Bedroom Bricks White
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to bedroom decoration, creativity & a personal touch are uncontested winners anytime. Bedroom is your intimate space where you let your hair down, rejuvenate yourself and spend quality time with your loved one. It follows that the bedroom design needs to be such that soothing elegance is conveyed in a tasteful manner, in keeping with the contemporary trends & the requisite cozy ambiance. Time & again, interior designers and room decorators have emphasized on keeping it simple by using functional elements in the bedroom that add to the palliative flair in a finessed manner, whatever be the design style. And this is exactly what this homify article is all about.

Today we are offering you 5 wonderful ideas to doll up your bedroom with simple accessories that reflect your personal touch without making it bland or over the top. These smart ideas will give your bedroom decor a refreshing touch of character, making it more YOU. Sounds interesting? Take a look!

1. Matching tea-cup set for that leisurely hot cuppa.

Mr & Mrs Teacup set Yvonne Ellen Dining roomAccessories & decoration
Yvonne Ellen

Mr & Mrs Teacup set

Yvonne Ellen
Yvonne Ellen
Yvonne Ellen

2. Cushion covers customized with a personal message… … ..

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

… … … or an adorable format!

Kids imagination made product, Tipi-Too Tipi-Too Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
Tipi-Too

Tipi-Too
Tipi-Too
Tipi-Too

3. Appealingly sassy utility with this geometric cardboard bedside table,… ..

Cardboard Medium Ruche - Nightstand, Bedside Table Ruche shelving unit BedroomAccessories & decoration Paper Metallic/Silver bedroom,bedside table,night stand
Ruche shelving unit

Cardboard Medium Ruche—Nightstand, Bedside Table

Ruche shelving unit
Ruche shelving unit
Ruche shelving unit

… … … gracefully humble woven storage baskets,… …

Pop storage homify Nursery/kid's roomStorage
homify

Pop storage

homify
homify
homify

… ..or these cute hanging basket shelves… .what's your pick?

Korbo Basket Liner Bin 24 Korbo Nursery/kid's roomStorage Iron/Steel Blue Storage,Kidsroom,baskets,wallmountable,organization,hall,hallway
Korbo

Korbo Basket Liner Bin 24

Korbo
Korbo
Korbo

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. Illuminating your jazz with a string Of Origami lights,… ..

Guirlande en origami rouge, blanche et or ! So cute, Suite Créative Suite Créative BedroomLighting Paper Red
Suite Créative

Suite Créative
Suite Créative
Suite Créative

… … … .making your point radiate clarity,… …

Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Modern Bedroom Bricks White neon
BLACKHAUS

Girl and the cat

BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

… .or keeping it soberly brilliant with this tree lamp.

POLPA LAMPS - Paulo Crafter, Blue Art Factory Blue Art Factory HouseholdAccessories & decoration White
Blue Art Factory

Blue Art Factory
Blue Art Factory
Blue Art Factory

5. Saying it with romantic pastel hearts on the wall,… ..

Pastel hearts Pixers Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored pastel,pastels,hearts,serenity,rose,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

Pastel hearts

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

… … .catching up with some fern fancy,… ..

Green&Yellow Pixers Tropical style bedroom Multicolored leaves,tropical,jungle,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

Green&Yellow

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

… .or just tapping into the shabby chic trend,… .

Shabby Chic Pixers Classic style bedroom Multicolored flowers,roses,pattern,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

Shabby Chic

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

… .expressing your artsy side,… ..

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

… .reliving the fond memories captured forever,… ..

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

..or simply a little bit of everything?

Treasure Map Pixers Eclectic style bedroom Beige map,maps,travel,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

Treasure Map

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers
This magnificent mansion will sweep you off your feet!
Which of these is going to sit in your bedroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks