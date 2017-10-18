Bedroom decoration: 5 simple accessories to add personality to your bedroom

When it comes to bedroom decoration, creativity & a personal touch are uncontested winners anytime. Bedroom is your intimate space where you let your hair down, rejuvenate yourself and spend quality time with your loved one. It follows that the bedroom design needs to be such that soothing elegance is conveyed in a tasteful manner, in keeping with the contemporary trends & the requisite cozy ambiance. Time & again, interior designers and room decorators have emphasized on keeping it simple by using functional elements in the bedroom that add to the palliative flair in a finessed manner, whatever be the design style. And this is exactly what this homify article is all about.

Today we are offering you 5 wonderful ideas to doll up your bedroom with simple accessories that reflect your personal touch without making it bland or over the top. These smart ideas will give your bedroom decor a refreshing touch of character, making it more YOU. Sounds interesting? Take a look!