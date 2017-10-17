Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 small bathrooms that you MUST see before renovating yours!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Bathroom
Loading admin actions …

A small bathroom need not always translate into dark, shabby & cramped space. It is an intimate space where we refresh ourselves & get ready for the day ahead. Also, it is the space where we wash away our worries to end our day, all set to go off to sleep. It follows that such a living space needs a thoughtful consideration while designing. A careful attention to detail is a must, giving the bathroom a comfy quality so essential to such an intimate space.

In keeping with this, the room decorators & interior designers emphasize on lending a practical poise to the small bathrooms that tastefully defies their size, irrespective of their style. A number of styles- modern, minimalist, etc.- are available to jazz up the small space & enrich it functionally. A variety of materials like stone, wood, ceramics, etc. or a material mix, and a blend of varied styles can also be tried out. The latest trend is the multifunctional aspect- employing elements that serve more than one purpose, such that, space optimization is aesthetically accomplished thereby imparting oodles of functional finesse within a limited space.

This homify article enlists 15 small but stylish bathrooms that are BIG on utility; these could serve as great inspiration for you to upgrade yours, giving your neighbors some really serious home envy. Ready to have a peek? Here we go!

1. Winsomeness of wood exudes the natural touch of warmth.

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist style bathroom
Angelina Alekseeva

Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva

2. Tiled mosaic & geometric motifs with a balanced visual richness.

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

3. Natural flair of stone & floral elegance- a relaxing stance.

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

4. Cleverly lighted panache carved in stone serenades the charisma of contrasts.

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern Bathroom
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

5. Delicate magnificence of fine marble oozes sophisticated lightness.

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Bathroom Marble Amber/Gold
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

6. Radiating spectacular LED elegance with an interplay of hues & shadows.

Baño Blu, Losanto Arquitectos Losanto Arquitectos Modern Bathroom
Losanto Arquitectos

Losanto Arquitectos
Losanto Arquitectos
Losanto Arquitectos

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Eclectic smartness for optimal utility to embody organic grace.

Biblioteca Higueras, Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Modern Bathroom Tiles Grey
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura

Quinto Distrito Arquitectura
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura

8. Minimalism decked up by functional demarcation through trendy wall textures.

casa ORQUIDEA, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Minimalist style bathroom
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

9. Voguish reflections create the illusion of a larger space.

CASA LOS ENCINOS, gOO Arquitectos gOO Arquitectos Minimalist style bathroom Tiles Grey
gOO Arquitectos

gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos

10. ​A lively pop of color for the essence of vibrancy.

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

11. Country charm in wood & stone—rustic modernity dishes out a warm & functional ambiance.

homify Country style bathroom Stone Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Raw appeal of sturdy concrete extends mellow respite in chic luminosity.

Teques 154, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern Bathroom
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

13. Making the most of natural light for a neat balance of configuration.

VALLE IMPERIAL, Arki3d Arki3d Modern Bathroom
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

14. Injection of hassle-free convenience—corner shelving sans stifling the space.

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern Bathroom
TW/A Architectural Group

TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group

15. Multiple jets at different heights & intensities—showering delightfully lit singularity.

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Bathroom
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
10 tips for making your home entrance stand out from the get go
When are you getting started on yours?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks