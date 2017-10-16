This brick house boasts of bright modernity with a traditional punch

The Seattle dwelling featuring in this homify story is a fabulous example of transformation from a dark, dingy unsatisfactory abode to a contemporary haven of delightful spaces. This quaint brick house sitting in the Seattle neighborhood of Laurelhurst was running out of room for the growing inhabitant family. The small sized kitchen was cut-off from the other spaces, the media room was overused & cramped, the living room was mostly unused, and all living spaces were in severe want of daylight.

Entrusted with the responsibility of remodeling the 2.7 sq.ft. dwelling, the Seattle based architects from RERUCHA STUDIO approached the project by opening up the entire first floor & inserting a modern kitchen into the Tudor house. But the history & original style of this Tudor house were not forgotten- a series of traditional windows were added in the back wall, allowing for ample light & palliative garden views to penetrate the entire first floor.

This way, the brick house in a sorry state was completely transformed into a modern home with cozy style & conventional charm. Let us have a closer look!