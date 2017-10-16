This brick house boasts of bright modernity with a traditional punch

The Seattle dwelling featuring in this homify story is a fabulous example of transformation from a dark, dingy unsatisfactory abode to a contemporary haven of delightful spaces. This quaint brick house sitting in the Seattle neighborhood of Laurelhurst was running out of room for the growing inhabitant family. The small sized kitchen was cut-off from the other spaces, the media room was overused & cramped, the living room was mostly unused, and all living spaces were in severe want of daylight.
Entrusted with the responsibility of remodeling the 2.7 sq.ft. dwelling, the Seattle based architects from RERUCHA STUDIO approached the project by opening up the entire first floor & inserting a modern kitchen into the Tudor house. But the history & original style of this Tudor house were not forgotten- a series of traditional windows were added in the back wall, allowing for ample light & palliative garden views to penetrate the entire first floor.
This way, the brick house in a sorry state was completely transformed into a modern home with cozy style & conventional charm. Let us have a closer look!
The new kitchen format celebrates the noble warmth of wood and the poise of natural light that bathes the interior. The black-framed windows all along the kitchen counter ensure that working convenience is not compromised. The under-lights attached to the extractor hood, recessed lighting in the ceiling & the pendant lamps over the kitchen table assure luminosity after dark. The kitchen table doubles up as a breakfast bar, and is provided with stools, offering a great space to grab a quick meal.
The small planters placed at the corner of the countertop & the soothing vista of the lush greens outside ring in natural elegance which complements the warm humility of wood, adding copiously to the classic flair of wholesomeness.
This view shows the dark wood dining set & the huge planter by the white-framed expansive windows. Here you can also appreciate the black-framed glass door adjacent to the kitchen, that leads outside into the garden.
The dining area boasts of the eclectic finesse of seating arrangement- solid wooden dining table flanked by wooden chairs on one side & a snug settee with cushions on the other. This settee by the wall is a versatile element, provisioning for storage as well. The wall decor adds a personal touch.
The highlight, however, is the blackboard which serves as a stylish addition. It can be used to jot down the to-do/ shopping list as well as scribble motivational tit-bits to help you sail through the hectic day.
This view partially shows the tidy living room with the white walls, shiny wooden flooring, plush sofas in navy blue & beige, and the large windows which flood the lounging area with natural light. Also conveyed here is the aesthetic spaciousness that beautifully adds to the evergreen sass of the wood & white combo.