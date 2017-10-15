Bring the romantic poise into your cozy spaces: a guide

Whenever we think of designing romantic spaces, our first thought is a cozy bedroom with lot of pink color, diaphanous curtains, glowing candles & a cushy bed. No doubt a couple’s bedroom looks jazzier with a romantic design, but every home space can be given a romantic upgrade, on the interior as well as exterior of the home.

If you ask room decorators and interior designers, they mostly advise you on a romantic bedroom. However, we at homify believe that for a romantic evening, not only the bedroom but any space- the living room, garden, pool-deck or even the kitchen can be a good spot. And therefore, we have brought for you 12 lovely ideas whereby you can add a generous dollop of romance into your comfortable spaces.

Whatever be the style- classic, Scandinavian, country or modern, you can augment the alluring elegance manifolds by some creative touches here & there. Take a look at these 13 smashing ideas on how to make your home romantic, and ring in that tender finesse into your snug sanctum.