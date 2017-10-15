Your browser is out-of-date.

This would be the best inspiration for your wooden cabin!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
RUSTICASA, Vila Nova de Cerveira based firm of home builders, has created a wooden house that offers decent comforts & contemporary living in a country-style of design. In this homify tour, come with us as we look around the beautiful home full of woody warmth & natural goodness on the outside as well as in the interior. Let’s go!

Noble homey dream.

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

This wooden house takes you back to your childhood when your own cabin in the woods was something you always wanted. And now it is time to notch it up to another level and realize your dream in a chic & cozy fashion, with a generous helping of country charm. 

Well-planned to pamper.

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

Spanning an area of roughly 837 sq ft., this house boasts of a thoughtful floor plan. This plan includes practical storage convenience in the corridor, 2 cozy bedrooms, a dedicated kitchen, a dining area, a cushy lounging space, a terrace and a porch. In the bathroom you will find a sliding door and large windows letting in plentiful light. 

Comfy & sumptuous.

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

The living room houses lounging & dining areas in a well-lit roomy ambiance. The dining set is sitting in one corner of the spacious & comfortable living room. Bay windows guarantee a beautiful luminosity & great views as you laze with the loved ones or relish delectables. Plant relief adds to the finessed freshness. The humble wooden furniture, plush couch, and soft cushions & sober curtains in light colors offer a warm inviting atmosphere.

Winsomeness of wood.

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

For a dream wooden house, light wood augments modern elegance of the interiors. Employing dark colored linen & upholstery in moderation, along with tasteful lighting, goes a long way in dolling up the spaces without darkening the rooms. 

Dishing out hearty goodness.

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

The well-equipped kitchen is optimally lighted & functionally sound for convenient daily use. The elegant touch of light wood can jazz up your kitchen even on a limited budget. 

Restfully stylish.

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

This cozy minimalist bedroom gains a lot from the warm lighting & the snug feel of woody goodness. The colorful carpet rings in soft sass and adds to the relaxed flair.

More room for relaxation.

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

This additional bedroom can be conveniently used for your guests who will be glad to experience the plentiful coziness.

Compact charm.

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

The brightly lit bathroom defies its small size in visual appeal; you can further amp it up with chic accessories like this classic piece of furniture shown here.

This comfy summer house dazzles in welcoming brightness
Are you already contemplating yours?

