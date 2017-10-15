This would be the best inspiration for your wooden cabin!

RUSTICASA, Vila Nova de Cerveira based firm of home builders, has created a wooden house that offers decent comforts & contemporary living in a country-style of design. In this homify tour, come with us as we look around the beautiful home full of woody warmth & natural goodness on the outside as well as in the interior. Let’s go!
This wooden house takes you back to your childhood when your own cabin in the woods was something you always wanted. And now it is time to notch it up to another level and realize your dream in a chic & cozy fashion, with a generous helping of country charm.
Spanning an area of roughly 837 sq ft., this house boasts of a thoughtful floor plan. This plan includes practical storage convenience in the corridor, 2 cozy bedrooms, a dedicated kitchen, a dining area, a cushy lounging space, a terrace and a porch. In the bathroom you will find a sliding door and large windows letting in plentiful light.
The living room houses lounging & dining areas in a well-lit roomy ambiance. The dining set is sitting in one corner of the spacious & comfortable living room. Bay windows guarantee a beautiful luminosity & great views as you laze with the loved ones or relish delectables. Plant relief adds to the finessed freshness. The humble wooden furniture, plush couch, and soft cushions & sober curtains in light colors offer a warm inviting atmosphere.
For a dream wooden house, light wood augments modern elegance of the interiors. Employing dark colored linen & upholstery in moderation, along with tasteful lighting, goes a long way in dolling up the spaces without darkening the rooms.
The well-equipped kitchen is optimally lighted & functionally sound for convenient daily use. The elegant touch of light wood can jazz up your kitchen even on a limited budget.
This cozy minimalist bedroom gains a lot from the warm lighting & the snug feel of woody goodness. The colorful carpet rings in soft sass and adds to the relaxed flair.
This additional bedroom can be conveniently used for your guests who will be glad to experience the plentiful coziness.