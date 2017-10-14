Your browser is out-of-date.

This comfy summer house dazzles in welcoming brightness

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern Living Room Grey
Loading admin actions …

Istanbul based interior designers & decorators from ESRA KAZMIRCI MIMARLIK have lent their designer expertise to bedeck a summer house in Bodrum, that features in this homify story. A modern home, this Gundogan Summer House celebrates the magical allure of lighting in its roomy spaces, be it the kitchen lights, bedroom lighting, bathroom lights or dining space lamps.

A noteworthy aspect is the alluring lighting fixtures used in this home- bathroom lighting fixtures including bathroom wall lights & shelf illumination, pendant lamps, and under lighting in kitchen & bedroom. Apart from this, the spacious aspect alongside the generous dose of expansive glass doors & windows makes this summer house even brighter & very well ventilated. Also, plush outdoor  spaces like a lush garden & cozy terrace allow for snug lounging & dining outside the 4 walls, making ample provision for enjoying the surrounding natural goodness.

Without further ado, let us get up, close & personal with this comfy summer house and be inspired for ideas to take home.

1. Luminous flair… …

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern Bathroom Black bathroom,lighting
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

… … ..in varied formats!

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern Bathroom Black BATHROOM
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

2. Modish repose with a visual treat.

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern Living Room Grey INTERIOR DSEIGN,DECORATION,SUMMER HOUSE,LIVINGROOM
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

3. Hanging onto convenient lucidity.

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern Living Room White
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

4. Chic invite of moreish brilliance.

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern Kitchen Black kitchen
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

5. Voguish convenience lights up with heartiness.

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern Kitchen Black open kitchen,interior design,seperations,decoration
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

6. Golden glow of warm respite.

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern Bedroom Grey bedroom,lighting
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

7. Sass of smart luminosity does the trick!

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern Bedroom Grey bedroom,details,lighting
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

8. Reflecting panache with radiant undertones.

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern Bedroom Black BEDROOM
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

9. Well-illuminated in playful vibrancy.

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern Kid's Room White KIDSROOM
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

10. Garnished with dollops of open natural poise.

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern Terrace Grey TERRACE
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

11. How about some leisurely chit-chat in green exquisiteness?

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern Terrace Grey TERRACE
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

12. A serene delight to rejuvenate the senses.

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern Garden Green GARDEN
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Which of the lighting ideas from here are going to sit in your home spaces?

