This comfy summer house dazzles in welcoming brightness

Istanbul based interior designers & decorators from ESRA KAZMIRCI MIMARLIK have lent their designer expertise to bedeck a summer house in Bodrum, that features in this homify story. A modern home, this Gundogan Summer House celebrates the magical allure of lighting in its roomy spaces, be it the kitchen lights, bedroom lighting, bathroom lights or dining space lamps.

A noteworthy aspect is the alluring lighting fixtures used in this home- bathroom lighting fixtures including bathroom wall lights & shelf illumination, pendant lamps, and under lighting in kitchen & bedroom. Apart from this, the spacious aspect alongside the generous dose of expansive glass doors & windows makes this summer house even brighter & very well ventilated. Also, plush outdoor spaces like a lush garden & cozy terrace allow for snug lounging & dining outside the 4 walls, making ample provision for enjoying the surrounding natural goodness.

Without further ado, let us get up, close & personal with this comfy summer house and be inspired for ideas to take home.