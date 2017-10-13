Your browser is out-of-date.

12 perfect dining rooms for the 12 Zodiac signs!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Eclectic style dining room
Today’s homify feature is special as today we are going to show you 12 wonderful dining rooms, each following the peculiar characteristics of a particular Zodiac sign. The dining room is an environment where we share pleasant moments, both with the family & the guests, and where we gather to relish moreish goodies with near & dear ones. Whatever be the style of its design- modern, classic, minimalist or industrial, dining room also conveys the social habits of homeowners and talks about their personality & taste. That is why room decorators & interior designers focus on the client’s persona & likes when deciding on the decor, furnishings, palette & furniture, so as to give the spaces a more personalized character.

In this article, we have associated a dining room with each of the twelve signs of the Zodiac, not exactly scientifically but by relating certain characteristic traits of each Zodiac sign with a specific decorative format whereby the general taste of each sign has been arrived at. Curious? Read on!

Aries- intense colorful vibrancy in a bright, structured yet informal ambiance.

Venus Boardroom/Dining Table SOAP designs Modern Dining Room
SOAP designs

Venus Boardroom/Dining Table

SOAP designs
SOAP designs
SOAP designs

Taurus- warm earthy tones with a friendly traditional essence.

Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Eclectic style dining room
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

Gemini- a generous dollop of intellectual stimulation, optimal ventilation & natural illumination.

Difficult Run Residence, Robert Gurney Architect Robert Gurney Architect Modern Dining Room
Robert Gurney Architect

Difficult Run Residence

Robert Gurney Architect
Robert Gurney Architect
Robert Gurney Architect

Cancer- welcoming warmth of the family with well-stocked generosity.

Loreto, FEF Arquitectas FEF Arquitectas Modern Dining Room
FEF Arquitectas

FEF Arquitectas
FEF Arquitectas
FEF Arquitectas

Leo- conventional grandeur adorned with luxurious touches of yellow & gold.

Dining room at the Chester Street House Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style dining room
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Dining room at the Chester Street House

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Virgo- immaculate balance between minimalism & snug warmth along with clean lines, soft colors & organic grace.

CASA VC - BARRIO SAN SEBASTIÁN- FUNES, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Minimalist dining room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Libra- neatly balanced uniformity with fashionable elegance.

The Nook, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Modern Dining Room
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

The Nook

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Scorpio- dapper dramatic details full of magnificent mystique.

Formal Dining Room, The Wilderness, Wiltshire, Concept Interior Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Eclectic style dining room
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Formal Dining Room, The Wilderness, Wiltshire, Concept Interior

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

Sagittarius- industrial hints bedeck the portable convenience of breaking the pattern.

Dining set Deja Ooh Industrial style dining room
Deja Ooh

Dining set

Deja Ooh
Deja Ooh
Deja Ooh

Capricorn- solid foundations of classical charm house the refined taste.

VILLA (FIUGGI - FR), Studio Guerra Sas Studio Guerra Sas Classic style dining room
Studio Guerra Sas

Studio Guerra Sas
Studio Guerra Sas
Studio Guerra Sas

Aquarius- freely creative imagination fuels oddly harmonious eclectic flair for hearty sociability.

projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern Dining Room
degoma

degoma
degoma
degoma

Pisces- marine satiation for sassy eccentricity & endearing sensitivity.

homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify
Which one of these fits your taste the best?

