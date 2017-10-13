Your browser is out-of-date.

This lovely apartment packs a voguish punch of welcoming comfort

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Raia apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify feature home celebrates the expertise of Lviv based CGI / Visualisation professionals from POLYGON ARCH&DES. This “Raia apartment” boasts of cozy living spaces tastefully done in the Scandinavian style of design, wherein small dimensions are no barrier for modern designer poise & visual appeal. Be it the corridor, bedroom, living room or the bathroom, plentiful aesthetics adorn the trendy sass oozing from every corner of the home.

This apartment clearly shows that thoughtful design & its graceful execution can even make a small space look roomy, ritzy & desirable. Sounds interesting? Let’s have a closer look!

1. Elegantly open for work & pleasure- professional corner or your choicest reads & a hot cuppa, watsay?

Living room Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des

2. The absolute jazz of modish repose.

Dining room Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style dining room
Polygon arch&amp;des

3. Sumptuous gloss extends a nobly generous invite.

Kitchen Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des

4. Leisurely chit-chat or privately cushy relaxation in style- take your pick!

Living room Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des

5. Well screened to assure the pleasing essence of respite.

Bedroom Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bedroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

6. The natty nook of chic convenience.

Corridor Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Polygon arch&amp;des

7. Smartly sassy neatness in neutral hues from top to bottom.

Corridor Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Polygon arch&amp;des

8. Dazzle of starry sophistication with compact charm.

Bathroom Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

9. Aptly planned to floor one & all!

Floor plan Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des

Choosing a dining table: round or rectangular?
Which of the wonderful design ideas from here are you going to copy?

