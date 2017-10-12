This historic family home in Toronto is charmingly fresh & fun on the inside!

Today’s homify account celebrates the designer marvel of the Toronto based architects from POST ARCHITECTURE.This 250 sq ft. fresh home in Riverdale near Toronto was originally an old rooming house that received a Scandinavian-style upgrade whereby more modern features & colorful details were incorporated into the historic structure. Home to a small family with a furry companion, this dwelling maintains a sturdy sense of history & tradition in its exterior while opening up its walls for a generous dose of sunlight bathing its contemporary & bright interior.

Curious to explore? Here we go!