Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This historic family home in Toronto is charmingly fresh & fun on the inside!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify Scandinavian style dining room
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify account celebrates the designer marvel of the Toronto based architects from POST ARCHITECTURE.This 250 sq ft. fresh home in Riverdale near Toronto was originally an old rooming house that received a Scandinavian-style upgrade whereby more modern features & colorful details were incorporated into the historic structure. Home to a small family with a furry companion, this dwelling maintains a sturdy sense of history & tradition in its exterior while opening up its walls for a generous dose of sunlight bathing its contemporary & bright interior.

Curious to explore? Here we go!

Connected by colorful charm.

homify Living room light oak floors,white kitchen,black window frames,cabinets,millwork,grey millwork,open plan,ikea kitchen,reclaimed wood table,dining room,bathroom,bath tub,windows,light fixtures
homify

homify
homify
homify

Most of the walls & furniture bear light or cream shades, laying emphasis on the rich, bright colors splashed across the spaces. This living room boasts of a strong visual connection between the flowers, wall painting, and the vibrant throw on the couch, drawing attention around the space through the use of bold orange & red tones in a sea of light neutrals.

Openly chic.

homify Living room light oak floors,white kitchen,black window frames,cabinets,millwork,grey millwork,open plan,ikea kitchen,reclaimed wood table,dining room,bathroom,bath tub,windows,light fixtures
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home is artistic & playful all the way, which is only highly appropriate considering that the home's residents are an art history teacher & her family. One of the main intentions of this remodeling project was to open up the home, and this fluid, open living room design is the elegant proof of a job well done. On either side the living room has an easy access to the kitchen & dining room, separated only by a central mass that houses the built-in bookshelf on one side, and the kitchen cabinetry on the other. The bookshelf along with the colorful details lends a lively & homey character to the cozy living room.

Filling up on hearty grace.

homify Scandinavian style dining room light oak floors,white kitchen,black window frames,cabinets,millwork,grey millwork,open plan,ikea kitchen,reclaimed wood table,dining room,bathroom,bath tub,windows,light fixtures
homify

homify
homify
homify

The dining area exudes a homey wholesomeness sans over the top detailing. The smooth-topped wooden dining table & white chairs extend a generous invite with the golden bauble lamp adding to the flair. The glossy gray cabinetry conveys modern simplicity of design. Here, the architects tastefully opened up the space to make it feel even more bright & airy.

RIVERDALE BOWDEN HOUSE homify Scandinavian style dining room light oak floors,white kitchen,black window frames,cabinets,millwork,grey millwork,open plan,ikea kitchen,reclaimed wood table,dining room,bathroom,bath tub,windows,light fixtures
homify

RIVERDALE BOWDEN HOUSE

homify
homify
homify

The dining area courts the Scandinavian vibes with the jazzy dining set. Note the white chairs standing on thin webs of stainless steel complementing the wooden dining table with black legs. Replete with low, horizontally oriented shapes, this dining room exudes a welcome sense of relaxation, from the elongated wall paintings to the low-lying rectangular window. This window is among the spots where the architects have been able to tastefully open up the home, allowing more light to pour inside while still preserving a sense of privacy from the neighbors.

Magical wholesomeness.

homify Kitchen light oak floors,white kitchen,black window frames,cabinets,millwork,grey millwork,open plan,ikea kitchen,reclaimed wood table,dining room,bathroom,bath tub,windows,light fixtures
homify

homify
homify
homify

This well-lit kitchen is nothing like what you would expect in a historic rooming house; this kitchen is sleek, open, & bright! Seamless white cabinets with handle-free fronts set a finessed tone, while features like under lighting, a double oven & a breakfast bar add dollops of convenience for a busy family.

Tranquil & restful.

homify Scandinavian style bedroom light oak floors,white kitchen,black window frames,cabinets,millwork,grey millwork,open plan,ikea kitchen,reclaimed wood table,dining room,bathroom,bath tub,windows,light fixtures
homify

homify
homify
homify

This bedroom sitting on the upper floor adopts a calm & natural ambiance. The delicate color palette of white & cream hues dominates the space. Expansive windows connect this space with the outdoors, especially with the lush tree right outside the window. This natural landscape is mirrored in the choice of artwork adorning the room, the light wood employed for the bed & dresser, the natural wicker of the laundry basket, and the little planter sitting by the window. The bedroom oozes an intimate feel which makes it ideal for sweet slumber.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Simply luxurious!

homify Scandinavian style bathroom light oak floors,white kitchen,black window frames,cabinets,millwork,grey millwork,open plan,ikea kitchen,reclaimed wood table,dining room,bathroom,bath tub,windows,light fixtures
homify

homify
homify
homify

This bathroom sings in lavish notes of appealing opulence. From the polished glass door of the shower cabin to the smooth wooden floor to the golden mirror-frame to the lighted built-in niche shelving, everything gives off a stately feel. The art-centric theme is evident throughout the entire house and can even be appreciated in the bathroom.

Warm uniqueness.

homify Scandinavian style bathroom light oak floors,white kitchen,black window frames,cabinets,millwork,grey millwork,open plan,ikea kitchen,reclaimed wood table,dining room,bathroom,bath tub,windows,light fixtures
homify

homify
homify
homify

The singular tub design is separate from the standing shower you saw previously, enjoying its own little slice of heaven under the large, sunny window. The window sill shelf, low towel rack, and convenient bath tray add amply to the usability of this lovely freestanding bathtub. Game for an aromatic soak?

A touch of history.

homify Scandinavian style houses light oak floors,white kitchen,black window frames,cabinets,millwork,grey millwork,open plan,ikea kitchen,reclaimed wood table,dining room,bathroom,bath tub,windows,light fixtures
homify

homify
homify
homify

On the exterior, the old-fashioned character of the home has been retained with the wide, double decker wooden porch & the sturdy brick wall. Nevertheless, the architect team has added some playfully vibrant detailing to impart an extra burst of fresh energy- the lively magenta door and the matching lawn chair!

15 beautiful ideas for small terraces & courtyards
How does the arty allure bedeck your snug spaces?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks