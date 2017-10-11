15 beautiful ideas for small terraces & courtyards

With increasing paucity of space, modern housing has adapted to compactness & creativity in home design. Home professionals are increasingly opting for multifunctional spaces & smart space optimization to create the client’s desired home format within the limited dimensions available. In line with this, both interior as well as outdoor spaces are being designed with versatility in mind. Room decorators & designers also emphasize on practical decor so as to maximize the available space.

Be it the living room, conservatory, bedroom or outdoor spaces like the garden, terrace, courtyard, etc., not everyone has the luxury of big, lavish spaces. Many of us have to do with a small sized terrace or a tiny courtyard. At first, it may seem like a disadvantage. But with the right ideas, some out-of-the-box thinking & befitting style, a small space can be transformed into a welcoming oasis that invites you to linger & let your hair down with your loved ones. And these small outdoor spaces are much more convenient to clean as well!

This homify article walks you through 15 inspiring ideas for small terraces & courtyards, that will amp up the visual appeal of these spaces alongside giving them an enhanced functional finesse. Sounds interesting? Take a closer look!