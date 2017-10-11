Your browser is out-of-date.

15 beautiful ideas for small terraces & courtyards

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Casa Liberdade, Na Lupa Design Na Lupa Design Classic style garden
With increasing paucity of space, modern housing has adapted to compactness & creativity in home design. Home professionals are increasingly opting for multifunctional spaces & smart space optimization to create the client’s desired home format within the limited dimensions available. In line with this, both interior as well as outdoor spaces are being designed with versatility in mind. Room decorators & designers also emphasize on practical decor so as to maximize the available space.

Be it the living room, conservatory, bedroom or outdoor spaces like the garden, terrace, courtyard, etc., not everyone has the luxury of big, lavish spaces. Many of us have to do with a small sized terrace or a tiny courtyard. At first, it may seem like a disadvantage. But with the right ideas, some out-of-the-box thinking & befitting style, a small space can be transformed into a welcoming oasis that invites you to linger & let your hair down with your loved ones. And these small outdoor spaces are much more convenient to clean as well!

This homify article walks you through 15 inspiring ideas for small terraces & courtyards, that will amp up the visual appeal of these spaces alongside giving them an enhanced functional finesse. Sounds interesting? Take a closer look!

1. Idyllic natural touch in country-style with green suggestions.

Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

2. An invitingly cozy style statement with outdoor rugs for comfy lounging.

Maurizio Giovannoni Studio
Maurizio Giovannoni Studio

Maurizio Giovannoni Studio
Maurizio Giovannoni Studio
Maurizio Giovannoni Studio

3. Refined material mix for contemporary flair of chic visual harmony.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

4. The Zen panache exudes soothing respite.

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

5. Less is more- minimalistic modernity conveys roomy ritz.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Singularity sans exaggeration- interplay of shapes & silhouettes for innovative sass.

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

7. Dollops of snug tranquility with green relief & hammock comfort.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Vertical green poise adds to compact charm for a refreshing stance.

Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta

Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta

9. Delicate plant delight is well-adapted to narrow primness.

Eneida Lima Paisagismo
Eneida Lima Paisagismo

Eneida Lima Paisagismo
Eneida Lima Paisagismo
Eneida Lima Paisagismo

10. Extra-large coziness with rejuvenating greens in extra-small area.

Na Lupa Design
Na Lupa Design

Na Lupa Design
Na Lupa Design
Na Lupa Design

11. Are you game for some voguishly lush herbal or vegetable wholesomeness?

OPENIDEAS
OPENIDEAS

OPENIDEAS
OPENIDEAS
OPENIDEAS

12. On the right track to assured warmth.

STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

13. Versatile modish seat of family-size restfulness.

Katrin Lesser
Katrin Lesser

Katrin Lesser
Katrin Lesser
Katrin Lesser

14. Awning awesomeness with clear lines, green elegance, woody nobility & stoney humility- relaxed Ibiza feel, anyone?

SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP

SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP

15. Industrial hints & vibrant hues for cheery relaxation.

TRA - architettura condivisa
TRA—architettura condivisa

TRA - architettura condivisa
TRA—architettura condivisa
TRA - architettura condivisa
Wellness oases crafted in concrete
Which of these did you find the most suited to your terrace?

