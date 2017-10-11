Wellness oases crafted in concrete

Summers are synonymous with a sunny soak on the beach. After all, nothing is nicer than to relax by the water as you take in the soothingwarmth. However, none of us can continue forever on the beach vacation andsooner or later, we need to come back to the mundane hustle-bustle. We can’thelp it, can we?

For temporary respite, many of us have a pool in thegarden, terrace or courtyard. But for those who have no room for a pool, homify offers you a great solution! This article offers you 6 wonderful ideas of hot baths made of concrete, thatwill help you create an oasis at home. You don’t need to spend a lot of money,nor do you need to hire high-profile experts; a little bit of creativity & somehomify guidance, and you are good to go!

Excited? Have a look!