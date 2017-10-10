Your browser is out-of-date.

This 2-storey country house will surely elicit a WOW

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Загородный дом из бруса, премиум интериум премиум интериум Living room
Kazan based Russian architects from PREMIUM INTERIUM have come up with a country house made of lumber, that offers all modern day comforts of a summer house. Well lighted and contemporary with a minimalist style, this dwelling boasts of a soothing color scheme. Almost all the rooms have visible timber beams, which creates an ambiance of snug warmth in the interior. The designer touch of voguish accents imparts the feel of a luxury wooden house. This house can be used for a year round stay since it is equipped with proper heating and insulation suited to all weathers. 

In this homify article, let us take a closer look at this cozy home and pick an idea or two to copy.

Picture of comfy repose.

Загородный дом из бруса, премиум интериум премиум интериум Living room
Just look at this setting for an ideal relaxation! Cushy couch, woody goodness, warm glow of the fireplace and oodles of comfort beckon you. Panoramic glazing offers palliative views of the surrounding landscape and adds to the perfect atmosphere of coziness.

Welcoming accents all the way.

Загородный дом из бруса, премиум интериум премиум интериум Living room
The neutral hues of the inviting setting with lime green cushions adding a pop of color, along with the appealing wall decor, nail the look in this living room.

Hearty smartness.

Загородный дом из бруса, премиум интериум премиум интериум Living room
With a glossy white floor housing the kitchen & dining areas, the format here is slightly different from the other living spaces with parquet floor. The open kitchen boasts of a built-in block with the refrigerator, oven & microwave—this allows for neat minimalism. Modern floor-to-ceiling windows ring in a roomy feel, and the narrow horizontal window along the countertop is also very practical. The overhead wooden cabinet allows for storage convenience. The zoning with the combined floor finishing & partially plastered walls imparts a stylish identity to this cooking & dining area.

Generously alluring.

Загородный дом из бруса, премиум интериум премиум интериум Living room
The wonderful open plan concept of this living room has been tastefully followed while designing the different functional areas. Here, you can see the round dining table with lime green upholstered chairs forming the snug dining set. Gentle green tonality complements the overall noble ambiance of the luxury home. The centrally located fireplace demarcates the foyer from the lounging area, with a podium leading to the foyer. The lavish chandelier looks like a bunch of dangling icicles and adds to the visual flair. 

Sanctum of posh respite.

Загородный дом из бруса, премиум интериум премиум интериум Minimalist bedroom
This master bedroom sitting on the upper floor is provided with a balcony, bathroom & dressing area. With expansive clear glass windows framed in wood and a plush design, this bedroom is the seat of cozy restfulness. The interior design of the bedroom is in tune with the winter landscape outside the window, and also with the needs of the family. The high, cushiony textile headboard perfectly conveys the finessed modernity singing in the interiors of this dwelling.

Chalet charm.

Загородный дом из бруса, премиум интериум премиум интериум Minimalist style bathroom
The bathroom also offers a view of the balcony outside and is tastefully divided into washing, bathing, showering & toilet areas. The stylish ceramic tiles for the accent wall housing the floating vanity & washbasin area bring in a poised look.  

Загородный дом из бруса, премиум интериум премиум интериум Minimalist style bathroom
The lighting doesn't disappoint either!

Загородный дом из бруса, премиум интериум премиум интериум Minimalist style bathroom
Imagine enjoying a warm soak in the bathtub as you take in the visual delight through the windows… … inviting, no?

For the little princess…

Загородный дом из бруса, премиум интериум премиум интериум Nursery/kid’s room
This kids' bedroom has been so bedecked to fit the taste of little girls. Romantic & incredibly tender in character, and decorated in a traditional white-pink palette, this snug bedroom is ideal for girls. The chic headboard of the beautifully framed bed, elegant curtains, pink details and the balcony ensure that the little one is surrounded by the fairytale essence. 

Cheerful tones of innocence.

Загородный дом из бруса, премиум интериум премиум интериум Minimalist style bathroom
The well-lit kids' bathroom sings in cheery vibrant tones of canary yellow ceramic tiles that complement the woody humility. Did you notice the floor?

When are you planning to build yours?

