This 2-storey country house will surely elicit a WOW

Kazan based Russian architects from PREMIUM INTERIUM have come up with a country house made of lumber, that offers all modern day comforts of a summer house. Well lighted and contemporary with a minimalist style, this dwelling boasts of a soothing color scheme. Almost all the rooms have visible timber beams, which creates an ambiance of snug warmth in the interior. The designer touch of voguish accents imparts the feel of a luxury wooden house. This house can be used for a year round stay since it is equipped with proper heating and insulation suited to all weathers.

In this homify article, let us take a closer look at this cozy home and pick an idea or two to copy.