10 fantastic color ideas for the walls of your small living room!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Sesja dla JT Grupy, bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh Living room Turquoise
When it comes to painting the walls of a living room limited in dimensions, the most preferred shade is white. This is for the simple reason that white makes the spaces appear larger & brighter. However, if we want to give more personality to the room, the selection of color is the key factor. The color as well as its tone decides how the room appears to the eye.

A few years back, the color was not that important. But lately, the shade of the walls has assumed paramount importance in deciding the overall vibe of the room. This is the very reason why interior designers & room decorators emphasize more & more on selecting the correct shade for the room size, alongside optimally furnishing it, to ensure that the room does not appear dark, dingy, cluttered or loud.

These days, plenty of styles are available to bedeck the room- modern, Scandinavian, country, Asian, etc.- and a myriad of shades are there to further jazz up the walls. All the living spaces gain equally from the apt shade, the living room specially so as it is the space where the family spends a major chunk of its time & entertains the guests.

In keeping with this, homify offers you 10 wonderful wall color ideas for your small living room, that will make your social area stand out, you proud, and your neighbors super jealous. Here we go!

1. NAVY BLUE positivity complements neutral elegance & clean lines.

Lisbon Blues, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern Living Room
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

2. TURQUOISE freshness adds natural grace in a combination of tones.

Sesja dla JT Grupy, bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh Living room Turquoise
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh

bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh

3. Energetic warmth of optimal RED courts sober neutrality.

Living Room Clean Design Modern Living Room
Clean Design

Living Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

4. TEXTURAL trendiness, balanced CHROMATIC MIX & modest WOODY tone- a welcoming spatial feel.

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Living room
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

5. Appealing DECOR ON A WHITE BACKDROP- simply interesting.

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern Living Room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

6. Double whammy of poise with GRAY & WHITE.

Трехкомнатная квартра в г.Новосибирск, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Living room
Design Studio Details

Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

7. A small helping of LIME GREEN finesse adds alluring amplitude.

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern Living Room
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

8. Neatness of SINGLE TONALITY THROUGHOUT radiates prim panache.

Casa Claudia, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern Living Room
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

9. An eye-catching touch of WINE-RED vibrancy in a neutral environment.

Alfa Studio Arquitectura, alfa studio arquitectura alfa studio arquitectura Modern Living Room
alfa studio arquitectura

alfa studio arquitectura
alfa studio arquitectura
alfa studio arquitectura

10. The palliative flair of PASTEL hues is ageless.

Casa Olmo Arboretos, CONTRASTE INTERIOR CONTRASTE INTERIOR Living room Textile White
CONTRASTE INTERIOR

CONTRASTE INTERIOR
CONTRASTE INTERIOR
CONTRASTE INTERIOR
Simple accessories that improve your home decor
Which of these lovely ideas resonates with yours?

