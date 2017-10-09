17 wonderful small pool ideas for small home spaces

When we think of having a pool, the first thing that comes to mind is a lavish inground pool in the garden. Inground pools are quite popular as is the garden for their location. However, the increasing paucity of space in urban areas has led to the designers experimenting with the pool size & pool location, and coming up with small pools decked up in innovative designs.

These days, small inground pools in outdoor spaces like terraces, patios, courtyards, etc. are gaining popularity. The small size is quite convenient to accomplish & home-owners could have the desired addition to their home within a limited space. Small courtyard pool on the rear side of the home or a small pool for the terrace could be great ideas for outdoor lounging with the loved ones.

This homify article offers 17 amazing small pool ideas that boast of different styles- modern, minimalist, Scandinavian, Mediterranean, etc.- and prove that a lot of space is not a deciding factor for owning & enjoying a pool; a little bit of creativity & smart thoughtfulness is all you need. And these are easy on your pocket too!

Sounds exciting? Take a peek!