17 wonderful small pool ideas for small home spaces

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify Pool
When we think of having a pool, the first thing that comes to mind is a lavish inground pool in the garden. Inground pools are quite popular as is the garden for their location. However, the increasing paucity of space in urban areas has led to the designers experimenting with the pool size & pool location, and coming up with small pools decked up in innovative designs.

These days, small inground pools in outdoor spaces like terraces, patios, courtyards, etc. are gaining popularity. The small size is quite convenient to accomplish & home-owners could have the desired addition to their home within a limited space. Small courtyard pool on the rear side of the home or a small pool for the terrace could be great ideas for outdoor lounging with the loved ones.

This homify article offers 17 amazing small pool ideas that boast of different styles- modern, minimalist, Scandinavian, Mediterranean, etc.- and prove that a lot of space is not a deciding factor for owning & enjoying a pool; a little bit of creativity & smart thoughtfulness is all you need. And these are easy on your pocket too!

Sounds exciting? Take a peek!

1. Eclectic aqua respite meets green comfort.

proyecto residencial "SR01" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Garden Pool
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

2. Natural coziness serenades well-rounded designer harmony.

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

3. Optimally oriented for ample warmth of repose.

@wat Meersalzwasser-Tauchbecken / Minipool, design@garten GmbH & Co. KG design@garten GmbH & Co. KG Garden Swim baths & ponds
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG

4. Less is more for chic accents of contemporary allure.

homify Pool
homify

5. The sass of humble simplicity is an uncontested winner.

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern Pool
ze|arquitectura

6. Bedecked with the modest charm of stone & woody nobility.

Casa GG, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern Pool Stone Brown
Modulor Arquitectura

7. Indoor yet outdoor- ritzy rejuvenation with a view.

homify Pool
homify

8. Fenced finesse dolls up height of restful modernity.

APARTAMENTO 2, Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Pool
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

9. Warm invite of wood rings in an ambiance of mellow snugness.

披露山のゲストハウス, 小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS 小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS Modern Pool
小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS

10. Green relief adds generously to the dapper cozy essence.

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern Pool
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

11. Magnificence of minimalism is lit up in jazzy flair.

Дом AUS, INT2architecture INT2architecture Patios & Decks
INT2architecture

12. The welcoming depth of absolute relaxation.

Coronas de piscina en tosca, Artosca Artosca Pool
Artosca

13. Uncomplicated poise defying size is in vogue.

Piscinas Lúdicas en Gresite | Pools in Gresite, INBECA Wellness Equipment INBECA Wellness Equipment Pool
INBECA Wellness Equipment

14. Shaped to exude customized panache matching the terrain.

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

15. Small details add dollops of convenient luxury.

Residencia Armenia, Superficie Actual Superficie Actual Pool
Superficie Actual

16. Trendy transparency decks up compact sanctum.

homify Pool
homify

17. Technology for comfortable warmth assures a cozy time in here.

Skargards Panel - Der traditionelle Hot Tub aus Schweden, Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland Pool
Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland

An incredible roof terrace with exemplar interior integration
Which of these fits your patio the best?

