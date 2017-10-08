This amazing Cascais penthouse redefines style

This homify story takes us to Cascais to explore a dream penthouse that celebrates interior design by the Lisbon based experts from GAVINHO ARCHITECTURE & INTERIORS. The result of a total remodeling, this dwelling offers a contemporary & sophisticated lifestyle to its inhabitants.
A minimalist home, this magnificent hub of designer comfort is a modern example of lavish living with tastefully posh detailing. Come with us at homify as we go around this piece of marvelous homely minimalism. Here we go!
This view allows you to appreciate the roomy ritz of this bright & inviting social area. The wide clear glass windows offer ample palliative vistas that further the cozy feel of this spacious living room. Every element- be it the jazzy white carpet, the glossy wood-effect coffee table, the cushy white chairs or the magnificent fireplace with tinted glass- gives the room a functional allure in its decorative format.
The commonality between the different areas of this home is the noble character of the voguish spaces dazzling with an urbane & opulent minimalism. The employment of a variety of stones, glass, ceramic materials & finishes augments the upscale persona of this stately penthouse.
The longish design and the open plan reflect a modern concept that is clearly expressed by the architectural details as well as the interior design.
The comfortable living room conveys a refined & futuristic ambiance wherein organic lines flow into the roomy space surrounding you in a dynamic interplay of shapes and colors. The visual appeal is enhanced manifolds by the shape of the false ceiling with recessed lighting, which transforms this space by adding an incredibly dapper distinction. Look at that gleaming center piece decked up in bluish gray!
The lighting, dining set, decor as well as the ambiance- everything sings in melodious notes of regal pizzazz.
This visually sound bedroom is loaded with utility in its uncomplicated accents of graceful relaxation. The sober palette & comfy lighting create a truly calming atmosphere. Equipped with a rather simplistic desk & lamp and a comfortable chair, this room boasts of a cozy home-office nook. Versatile indeed!
This bathroom is deceptively simple yet intensely high-end, both at the same time. The plain white sanitaryware and glossy floor offer an ideal contrast for the heavy, dramatic marble.
You might think that using a single color will affect the balance of the room, however, in this design you can clearly see how gorgeous it can look. The luminous design creates a functional & futuristic ambiance.
Homify tip: Whether you opt for white or any other color, we recommend using accessories in metallic tones such as gold or silver to enhance the classic poise.
This jacuzzi area is yet another designer feat accomplished in this penthouse. The sophistication of black color stimulates a sense of closeness & warmth. As shown here, this glazed wall bathes the space in natural light and makes you feel more relaxed as you enjoy a warm soak.
If you do not have neighbors and it is not overlooked at all, your bathroom could be a lot of fun with a fully glazed wall like this one.