This amazing Cascais penthouse redefines style

This homify story takes us to Cascais to explore a dream penthouse that celebrates interior design by the Lisbon based experts from GAVINHO ARCHITECTURE & INTERIORS. The result of a total remodeling, this dwelling offers a contemporary & sophisticated lifestyle to its inhabitants.

A minimalist home, this magnificent hub of designer comfort is a modern example of lavish living with tastefully posh detailing. Come with us at homify as we go around this piece of marvelous homely minimalism. Here we go!