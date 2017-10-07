Minimalism courts maximal homey poise in white

Arada Ovar based architects from PSB ARQUITECTOS have created 4526 square feet of homely charm decked up in white magic. A true masterpiece of architectural design, this minimalist dwelling is one of its kind- from the exterior view, you can appreciate the purity of the volumes, the geometric essence & the elegance of design; the interior boasts of visually appealing coherent style, decorated with white preponderance wherein the restricted number of elements exude singular quality & define absolutely unique spaces. The living room is an open plan space that wows with posh flair, and here the only touch of color is added by the velvety gray carpet. The other living spaces are also worth a dekko.

Excited? Let’s have today’s homify tour around this home!