Minimalism courts maximal homey poise in white

Arada Ovar based architects from PSB ARQUITECTOS have created 4526 square feet of homely charm decked up in white magic. A true masterpiece of architectural design, this minimalist dwelling is one of its kind- from the exterior view, you can appreciate the purity of the volumes, the geometric essence & the elegance of design; the interior boasts of visually appealing coherent style, decorated with white preponderance wherein the restricted number of elements exude singular quality & define absolutely unique spaces. The living room is an open plan space that wows with posh flair, and here the only touch of color is added by the velvety gray carpet. The other living spaces are also worth a dekko.
Excited? Let’s have today’s homify tour around this home!
The grounded elegance & the play of the volumes come together and, in their marked geometries, give a certain dynamism to the abode. This maintains extremely chic clean lines.
The colors that characterize the house- white & gray- impart a more contemporary and sophisticated look.
The lush green & prim garden receives a cozy upgrade with the hammock. A comfortable outdoor space with natural aesthetics, this garden nails it with a tastefully snug character.
Inside, you are dazzled by the bright ambiance of white refinement. Look at the staircase! The glass parapet is almost invisible. What a concept!
Take a while to gush at the designer marvel here.
The all-white corridor houses the doors to the various living spaces sans losing the neat panache. Smart selection of frame-less doors leaves simple, nearly imperceptible features on the walls.
The spacious living room bears expansive clear glass windows. The clever resin floor ensures that there are no joints to affect the tidiness of the smooth surface. The modern fireplace with a geometric structure contributes to the pleasing interplay of volumes with the back wall.
This view enables you to further enjoy the comfy delight of this well lit living room. That L-shaped couch is a tempting invite for absolute relaxation.
The dining area & kitchen are adjacent to the lounging space, and entirely consistent with the fluidity of spaces in this home. The dining set, accommodating 10 persons, is replete with the hearty essence of white.
In the kitchen, the clean lines are at their best: everything has been designed in such a manner that you do not even notice the sink outline. The hob is induction-based and perfectly in line with the rest, from the aesthetic point of view. Even the hood could be seen as a real decor object integrated with everything else.
With the designer pop of blue in pillows, this haven of peaceful sanctum echoes the white melody. A roomy balcony with sliding glass doors offers plentiful sunshine, cozy warmth and a wonderful open space for lazing, contemplation, & star gazing after dark.
You do not often come across a functional space so integrated with the outside, but simultaneously enjoying utmost privacy. Impeccable design, watsay?