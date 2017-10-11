How to find out if a wall is load-bearing

If you've ever stood back in your home, looked at a large surface and wondered what the space would look like without it there, the first question you need to be really asking yourself is how to tell if it is a load-bearing wall! After all, it's all very well wanting a more open-plan interior, but if you start knocking walls out here and there without doing your research, you could end up damaging the structure of your home beyond repair and you know who won't help you? Your insurance company!

Ask any architect and they'll tell you that you are best off getting in a professional to tell you which are load-bearing walls in your home, but if you want to start planning an open-plan look, there are some tips that should set you on the right track for identifying your more critical divides! Come with us now and we'll let you in on all of them!