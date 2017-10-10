22 unusual design ideas for your hallway

We are always on the lookout for some fabulous but relatively unusual design ideas for our homes and today, we are focusing on finishing touches for hallways! To say that we have been blown away by some of the cool projects that talented interior designers have been completing is a real understatement and as such, we are going to showcase a few of our favorites, right now! If you've been struggling to find that perfect extra idea that will set your hallways apart, come with us now, as we bet you'll discover it here!