22 unusual design ideas for your hallway

homify Eclectic style dressing rooms
We are always on the lookout for some fabulous but relatively unusual design ideas for our homes and today, we are focusing on finishing touches for hallways! To say that we have been blown away by some of the cool projects that talented interior designers have been completing is a real understatement and as such, we are going to showcase a few of our favorites, right now! If you've been struggling to find that perfect extra idea that will set your hallways apart, come with us now, as we bet you'll discover it here!

1. Storage drawers and cabinets, under the stairs,makes great sense!

Wnętrza domu jednorodzinnego , ER DESIGN ER DESIGN Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
ER DESIGN

2. A collection of small mirrors, instead of one large one looks really quirky.

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

3. Eye-catching false ceiling installations make for great lighting opportunities.

homify Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

4. Contemporary wire cage light fixtures are really trendy right now and look so stylish!

Квартира в Москве 100м2 (дизайнер Мария Соловьёва-Сосновик), Фотограф Анна Киселева Фотограф Анна Киселева Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Фотограф Анна Киселева

5. Monochrome contrasts, as a bold statement, are impossible to ignore or forget.

La casa dei miei sogni, Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

6. Ethnic touches add real life to a boring hallway.

Entrance Troinex, LAdesign LAdesign Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
LAdesign

7. Altered perceptions are a piece of cake, with HUGE mirrors in place! This hallway looks twice the size!

Холл "Refinement", Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Multicolored
Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк

8. Non-solid divides with wider rooms really opens up your hallways. This bookcase is amazing!

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
Studio Associato Casiraghi

9. Staircase safety or arty installation? Who cares when it looks this beautiful?

House 10, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Opera s.r.l.

10. Wildly differing flooring styles help to differentiate between rooms.

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

11. Concealed sliding doors keep anything you want hidden out of sight but only a slide away!

Малогабаритная квартира в ЖК "Тойве", СВЕТЛАНА АГАПОВА ДИЗАЙН ИНТЕРЬЕРА СВЕТЛАНА АГАПОВА ДИЗАЙН ИНТЕРЬЕРА Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Grey
СВЕТЛАНА АГАПОВА ДИЗАЙН ИНТЕРЬЕРА

12. A total lack of hallway, at all, is a bold move, but you're not scared. Are you?

Portfolio, Loft Factory Loft Factory Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Loft Factory

13. Bold color like nowhere else will set your hallway apart as a real centerpiece!

miniszyk, unikat:lab unikat:lab Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
unikat:lab

miniszyk

14. Oversized statement art is so much cooler than funky wallpaper. What would you display?

Mieszkanie prywatne 4 pokoje - Nowe Orłowo - Invest Komfort - Gdynia Orłowo, Anna Maria Sokołowska Architektura Wnętrz Anna Maria Sokołowska Architektura Wnętrz Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Anna Maria Sokołowska Architektura Wnętrz

15. Built-in storage is always handy, especially in a busy family home, so why not make more of your hallways?

Mieszkanie "D", pracownia jaganna pracownia jaganna Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
pracownia jaganna

16. Want to be really different? How about geometric accents as far as the eye can see?

Mieszkanie - Warszawa Włochy, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

17. Include somewhere comfortable to put your shoes on and everyone, from family to guests, will thank you!

Mieszkanie z dmuchawcem z nutką glamour, studio bonito studio bonito Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
studio bonito

18. Neon wall signs are SO on trend these days and you can have whatever you like written and on display. Just don't be too blue!

Realizacja 8, MGN Pracownia Architektoniczna MGN Pracownia Architektoniczna Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MGN Pracownia Architektoniczna

19. Storage that doesn't try to blend in whatsoever will always stand out in the best way possible. We actually love the idea of a colorful cabinet or two!

Современный интерьер с яркими акцентами, Олег Елфимычев Олег Елфимычев Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs Purple/Violet
Олег Елфимычев

20. Integrated floor lighting is unusual, handy and undoubtedly stylish. Perfect for when you want to make a more refined statement.

Седьмое небо, Modernspace Modernspace
Modernspace

21. A cacophony of well-lit inset wall display shelves can turn your hallways into a personal gallery or museum. How many trinkets do you have to display?

Квартира, Кирилл Губаревич Кирилл Губаревич Windows & doors Doors
Кирилл Губаревич

22. How about a veritable walk-in wardrobe? We all have outdoor clothing to stash away and this makes such great sense!

homify Eclectic style dressing rooms
homify

For even more ideas for your hallways, check out this article: How to organize your shoes in a creative and original way.

Did you spy an amazing idea to copy here? 

