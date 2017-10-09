A heavenly house hidden in the dunes

Have you ever come across a modern home that is so perfectly suited to the surroundings it enjoys that you struggled to imagine any other style of building in its place? Well you're about to! The architects that created the stunning steel and wood home that we are going to showcase today were so tuned into the dune setting that it would be built into that the finished result is a beautifully integrated and subtle living space that has mastered the art of blending in. Don't just take our word for it though, come with us now and see for yourself what incredible design is really all about!
What we love about this picture is that it so aptly demonstrates the separation of private and open spaces that is key to the success of the home as a whole. Here, a stunning living room is connected to the landscape, as is a sociable kitchen, yet there is no sign of the bedrooms or bathrooms. Talk about privacy where you need it!
Pan back and you can enjoy a good look at the way the house was designed to offer a seamless integration with the dune location. It would have been so simple to opt for a steeper pitch on the roof, but this would have disrupted the unobtrusive installation. With a low profile, the gray roof here blends in with the sky and hilly location so perfectly!
We had to take a closer look at this incredible living room. With a simple sliding glass perimeter in place, the residents here are only ever one good tug away from opening up the entire floor of the house to nature. On a sunny and clement day, we can only imagine how wonderful this type of architectural freedom must be!
Walk around to the rear of this home and you'll be able to gain a new understanding of just how different it is! The original view is courtesy of a staggeringly different dune height, but here, we see that clear glass has been used to the fullest, to maintain impressive light flow in the private spheres as well. Amazing!
Let us leave you with an image that aptly demonstrates just how beautiful this building is! Seen here at dawn, the warm ambience that radiates out is simply breathtaking and with natural wood cladding covering the facade, there is an integration with nature that is impossible to fake. Utterly beguiling!
