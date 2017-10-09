Your browser is out-of-date.

An incredible roof terrace with exemplar interior integration

press profile homify press profile homify
Attico 149, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern Living Room
When we stumbled across this absolutely stunning roof terrace project, firstly we were blown away by the images and secondly, we knew we had to show you them! The interior designer that curated this brilliant space was clearly at the top of their game and on top of the world, given how high up the project actually is and what we really love, is the way that a simple terrace leads into a wonderfully well thought out interior that us equipped to deal with any needs or wants. We could talk all day about the phenomenal light flow, stylish kitchen and pretty den area, but how about we let the pictures do all of that for us? We think you'll be just as impressed as we were, the first time we saw them!

Well, there's no overlooking how amazing this decked terrace is! Complete with gorgeous lighting, it is absolutely beautiful and look at the indoors as well!

Attico 149, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern Terrace
Such a beautiful vista, from inside out! The white cutout wall is a stroke of genius that allows for maximum view enjoyment and incredible light flow!

Attico 149, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern Kitchen
Sliding glass doors allow for seamless expansion. It's strange to think of an outdoor terrace and indoor kitchen being part of one open-plan space, but they really are!

Attico 149, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern Terrace
The interior kitchen offers great light as well, thanks to skylights! This is a critical installation as it helps to blur the line between indoor and outdoor areas.

Attico 149, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern Kitchen
White cabinets amplify the warmth of more organic inclusion, namely the natural wood island and backsplash! The scheme is also a perfect mirror of the terrace!

Attico 149, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern Kitchen
The proportional use of space inside is just staggering! You can't deny that the whole room here feels easy to navigate and wonderfully airy and fresh!

Attico 149, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern Kitchen
There's even a living room, with a grass-effect rug! What a connection to the terrace, by mimicking the look and feel of a garden area.

Attico 149, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern Living Room
Can you feel the zen overtones here? With a pair of rocking chairs in place, we know that we can! Not to mention the gargantuan amount of white decor!

Attico 149, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern Living Room
Even wall cavities were put to phenomenal use! Wow! This terrace and connecting home really does want for nothing!

Attico 149, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern Living Room
For more roof terrace inspiration, take a look at this article: The Soho penthouse with a terrific roof terrace!

Would you love to own an apartment like this one?

