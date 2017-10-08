15 small yards with some big ideas to copy

Small patios are nothing to bemoan, as they offer amazing scope for transformation, just like any far larger garden and landscape architects are fully aware of this! Having taken up the mantle to create beautiful slices of outdoor space for their clients, gardeners and the like have been looking for new and exciting ways to update small yard decoration ideas and they are managing truly lovely results! If you are in the process of researching ideas for decorating very small patios or gardens, come with us now, as we have some terrific projects to show you. If you don't find some inspiration here, we'll eat our hats!
Small yard ideas don't get any simpler than fixing planters to the walls. And what an impact they have!
Why waste space on plants and flowers that will need to be maintained, when some comfortable and sociable furniture is all you really need?
If you love a cozy and secluded feel in your outdoor area, we can't recommend adding a little of everything enough! Some wall planters, seating, a little lighting… it all works!
We could all use a little more peace and quiet in our lives, which is why a small and self-contained zen garden is a wonderful idea. These little beds are just so neat!
If you don't have a lot of space to play with, a more unfussy and simple approach could be beneficial, so how about embracing some minimalism? Only include what you actually need!
A little color goes a long way when decorating small patios and nothing looks as beautiful as some vibrant perennial plants! You only need a small border or a hanging basket!
There really aren't any hard and fast rules for decorating a small outdoor space, so if you only want gravel and a relaxing hammock… so be it!
If you can't use a widespread patio design, due to small proportions, how about trying to use height to your advantage? Vertical gardens are so popular right now and need very little maintenance.
You don't need to have a massive amount of space to be able to enjoy a truly beautiful patio, as you can use contrasting materials to make the floor a really eye-catching feature. Wood and gravel look so chic together!
If you definitely want to use plants, you need to try and be selective, so that they are easy to maintain and contain. The last thing you want are fast-growing varieties that overtake your whole small patio.
Here's an idea that we can get onboard with! How about painting your walls in a really bright color? You won't need any other additions, apart from some hardy flooring and maybe a chair or two!
Charming! Isn't it amazing what a kaleidoscope of different greens can do for even the smallest of gardens? It can create such a beautiful ambience!
There is one big snag to small patios; the lack of handy storage space. You can tackle this, however, by installing a seating bench with a lift-up lid that can stow away garden toys and accessories. Easy and stylish!
Even tiny patios need to be decorated with potentially bad weather in mind! That's why we are 100% behind the idea of stringing up a pretty awning! Great for shade from the sunshine OR rain!
If you don;t have much space to play with, focus on what you really want your patio to do for you. A pretty dining table will never be a bad idea and how about some wall planters, filled with fresh herbs? Amazing!
For more garden ideas, take a look at this article: 19 cozy garden seating ideas.