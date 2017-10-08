Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 small yards with some big ideas to copy

press profile homify press profile homify
Ahaan Villa - Ahmedabad, OPENIDEAS OPENIDEAS Interior landscaping
Loading admin actions …

Small patios are nothing to bemoan, as they offer amazing scope for transformation, just like any far larger garden and landscape architects are fully aware of this! Having taken up the mantle to create beautiful slices of outdoor space for their clients, gardeners and the like have been looking for new and exciting ways to update small yard decoration ideas and they are managing truly lovely results! If you are in the process of researching ideas for decorating very small patios or gardens, come with us now, as we have some terrific projects to show you. If you don't find some inspiration here, we'll eat our hats!

1. Use the walls for more than security.

Jardins Naturais, Junia Lobo Paisagismo Junia Lobo Paisagismo Patios & Decks
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

Small yard ideas don't get any simpler than fixing planters to the walls. And what an impact they have!

2. Make it all about comfort.

Casa di Silvana, Maurizio Giovannoni Studio Maurizio Giovannoni Studio Minimalist style garden
Maurizio Giovannoni Studio

Maurizio Giovannoni Studio
Maurizio Giovannoni Studio
Maurizio Giovannoni Studio

Why waste space on plants and flowers that will need to be maintained, when some comfortable and sociable furniture is all you really need?

3. Take advantage of every square inch.

JARDIM DE INVERNO COM FONTES E ÁREA DE ESTAR, Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Modern Conservatory
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

If you love a cozy and secluded feel in your outdoor area, we can't recommend adding a little of everything enough! Some wall planters, seating, a little lighting… it all works!

4. Inject a little zen.

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

We could all use a little more peace and quiet in our lives, which is why a small and self-contained zen garden is a wonderful idea. These little beds are just so neat!

5. Consider a minimalist approach.

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you don't have a lot of space to play with, a more unfussy and simple approach could be beneficial, so how about embracing some minimalism? Only include what you actually need!

6. Use color to make your point!

Casa Chelsea, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

A little color goes a long way when decorating small patios and nothing looks as beautiful as some vibrant perennial plants! You only need a small border or a hanging basket! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Take a relaxed approach to design.

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

There really aren't any hard and fast rules for decorating a small outdoor space, so if you only want gravel and a relaxing hammock… so be it! 

8. Try some vertical planting.

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta Greice Peralta Tropical style garden
Greice Peralta

Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta

If you can't use a widespread patio design, due to small proportions, how about trying to use height to your advantage? Vertical gardens are so popular right now and need very little maintenance.

9. Make the floor beautiful.

Casa A.A. , Eneida Lima Paisagismo Eneida Lima Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Eneida Lima Paisagismo

Eneida Lima Paisagismo
Eneida Lima Paisagismo
Eneida Lima Paisagismo

You don't need to have a massive amount of space to be able to enjoy a truly beautiful patio, as you can use contrasting materials to make the floor a really eye-catching feature. Wood and gravel look so chic together!

10. Be selective with your plants.

Casa Liberdade, Na Lupa Design Na Lupa Design Classic style garden
Na Lupa Design

Na Lupa Design
Na Lupa Design
Na Lupa Design

If you definitely want to use plants, you need to try and be selective, so that they are easy to maintain and contain. The last thing you want are fast-growing varieties that overtake your whole small patio.

11. Be confident with paint.

CasaZera: prototipo abitativo sostenibile in aree industriali dismesse, Torino, TRA - architettura condivisa TRA - architettura condivisa Industrial style garden
TRA—architettura condivisa

TRA - architettura condivisa
TRA—architettura condivisa
TRA - architettura condivisa

Here's an idea that we can get onboard with! How about painting your walls in a really bright color? You won't need any other additions, apart from some hardy flooring and maybe a chair or two!

12. Make the most of greenery.

CASA PRIVATA AT06, STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE Modern Garden
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

Charming! Isn't it amazing what a kaleidoscope of different greens can do for even the smallest of gardens? It can create such a beautiful ambience!

13. Create storage with your furniture.

Moderner Garten, Katrin Lesser Katrin Lesser Modern Garden
Katrin Lesser

Katrin Lesser
Katrin Lesser
Katrin Lesser

There is one big snag to small patios; the lack of handy storage space. You can tackle this, however, by installing a seating bench with a lift-up lid that can stow away garden toys and accessories. Easy and stylish!

14. Think about the weather!

LOFT EN BARCELONA, SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP Modern Garden
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP

SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP

Even tiny patios need to be decorated with potentially bad weather in mind! That's why we are 100% behind the idea of stringing up a pretty awning! Great for shade from the sunshine OR rain!

15. Design around a primary function.

Ahaan Villa - Ahmedabad, OPENIDEAS OPENIDEAS Interior landscaping
OPENIDEAS

OPENIDEAS
OPENIDEAS
OPENIDEAS

If you don;t have much space to play with, focus on what you really want your patio to do for you. A pretty dining table will never be a bad idea and how about some wall planters, filled with fresh herbs? Amazing!

For more garden ideas, take a look at this article: 19 cozy garden seating ideas.

Why You Should Get Crittall Windows
Do you have a small patio that needs updating with one of these ideas?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks