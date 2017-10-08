15 small yards with some big ideas to copy

Small patios are nothing to bemoan, as they offer amazing scope for transformation, just like any far larger garden and landscape architects are fully aware of this! Having taken up the mantle to create beautiful slices of outdoor space for their clients, gardeners and the like have been looking for new and exciting ways to update small yard decoration ideas and they are managing truly lovely results! If you are in the process of researching ideas for decorating very small patios or gardens, come with us now, as we have some terrific projects to show you. If you don't find some inspiration here, we'll eat our hats!