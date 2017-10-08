6 balcony transformations you'll want to try yourself

You may not have a garden that is ready to transform into a stunning display of flora and fauna, but if you DO have a balcony simply going to waste, then comes with us now, as we show you some simple upgrades that make a massive difference! You don't need to be a professional landscape architect or an interior designer to be able to inject some pretty touches and practicality into your balcony, so come with us now and see how easy a transformation can be!
We've never thought of a laundry airer as a very stylish balcony installation and this is hardly changing our mind!
Wow! Cheap and easy to make, pallet seating has made this balcony a real haven of extra space! Perfect for sunny days and just look at those apple crates, which have become a matching table!
It might be clean and unfussy, but why bother having an apartment with a balcony if you are simply going to do nothing more than store old furniture out there?
Well, this is a far more uplifting scene! A small yet vibrant bistro furniture set has created a perfectly romantic little dining spot out here now.
We see enough space for a hammock here and a good amount of sun, but nothing in place to take advantage of these positive factors! ARGH!
Charming! A couple of stylish sun loungers and an upcycled crate table have totally added in some Mediterranean charm to this now beautiful sunbathing spot!
Is it just us, or is this balcony a little depressing? You'd rather not have one at all than this dirty and cramped space, right?
A statement wall color and a pretty little dining set-up have come together to totally overhaul this balcony, which is now a lovely extra room! We might add some string lights as well, for a festive finish!
There's great bones here and given that the view isn't exactly inspiring, this balcony needs to be its own reward! That doesn't include discarded and dead plants!
GORGEOUS! Perfectly sanded and painted wood, along with a good clean has made this balcony a little slice of zen! We really like the shelving, dining furniture and rug, for extra homey touches.
If all this debris wasn't in place, this would be a clear and generous balcony, ready to be used for any purpose. What a shame it has been used as a dumping ground!
Isn't this so much better? A table for two with some fresh flowers and a candle has made this balcony so much more inviting and ready to enjoy!
