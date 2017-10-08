6 balcony transformations you'll want to try yourself

You may not have a garden that is ready to transform into a stunning display of flora and fauna, but if you DO have a balcony simply going to waste, then comes with us now, as we show you some simple upgrades that make a massive difference! You don't need to be a professional landscape architect or an interior designer to be able to inject some pretty touches and practicality into your balcony, so come with us now and see how easy a transformation can be!