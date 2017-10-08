Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 balcony transformations you'll want to try yourself

press profile homify press profile homify
Appartamento in zona Colle Salario (Roma), Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Loading admin actions …

You may not have a garden that is ready to transform into a stunning display of flora and fauna, but if you DO have a balcony simply going to waste, then comes with us now, as we show you some simple upgrades that make a massive difference! You don't need to be a professional landscape architect or an interior designer to be able to inject some pretty touches and practicality into your balcony, so come with us now and see how easy a transformation can be!

1. Before: boring and plain.

Appartamento in zona Colle Salario (Roma), Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography

Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography

We've never thought of a laundry airer as a very stylish balcony installation and this is hardly changing our mind!

1. After: wooden pallets made a big improvement.

Appartamento in zona Colle Salario (Roma), Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography

Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography

Wow! Cheap and easy to make, pallet seating has made this balcony a real haven of extra space! Perfect for sunny days and just look at those apple crates, which have become a matching table! 

2. Before: such a wasted space.

Gerberas in Bloom, Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography

Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography

It might be clean and unfussy, but why bother having an apartment with a balcony if you are simply going to do nothing more than store old furniture out there?

2. After: bistro furniture is all you need!

Gerberas in Bloom, Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography

Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography

Well, this is a far more uplifting scene! A small yet vibrant bistro furniture set has created a perfectly romantic little dining spot out here now.

3. Before: serious potential at play.

Bilivello Fiumicino contemporaneo , Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography

Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography

We see enough space for a hammock here and a good amount of sun, but nothing in place to take advantage of these positive factors! ARGH!

3. After: a heavenly sun-trap.

Bilivello Fiumicino contemporaneo , Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography

Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography

Charming! A couple of stylish sun loungers and an upcycled crate table have totally added in some Mediterranean charm to this now beautiful sunbathing spot!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. Before: ripe for an overhaul.

City Life Prenestina, Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography

Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography

Is it just us, or is this balcony a little depressing? You'd rather not have one at all than this dirty and cramped space, right?

4. After: a colorful success.

City Life Prenestina, Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography

Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography

A statement wall color and a pretty little dining set-up have come together to totally overhaul this balcony, which is now a lovely extra room! We might add some string lights as well, for a festive finish!

5. Before: down and out.

Home Staging Ponte Milvio, Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography

Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography

There's great bones here and given that the view isn't exactly inspiring, this balcony needs to be its own reward! That doesn't include discarded and dead plants!

5. After: the wonder of wood.

Home Staging Ponte Milvio, Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography

Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography

GORGEOUS! Perfectly sanded and painted wood, along with a good clean has made this balcony a little slice of zen! We really like the shelving, dining furniture and rug, for extra homey touches.

6. Before: ready to use!

Ortensia di Mare, Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography

Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography

If all this debris wasn't in place, this would be a clear and generous balcony, ready to be used for any purpose. What a shame it has been used as a dumping ground!

6. After: a singular sanctuary.

Ortensia di Mare, Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography

Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora—Home Staging &amp; Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography

Isn't this so much better? A table for two with some fresh flowers and a candle has made this balcony so much more inviting and ready to enjoy! 

For more balcony ideas, take a look at this article: 8 ideas for making more of your tiny balcony.

The secret to decorating large rooms!
Do you have a balcony in need of a little pizazz?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks