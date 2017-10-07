Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The secret to decorating large rooms!

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern Living Room
Loading admin actions …

It would be so easy to assume that the more space you have, the easier it must be to decorate, but in actual fact, any interior designer will tell you that furnishing big rooms is something of an art form! It's all about getting the balance of furniture and free space right, not to mention the lighting and overall feel, which is why so many people find it tricky and look for ways to make the perceived spaces feel cozier and smaller. Come with us now to discover some of the secrets that professionals use when furnishing big spaces and see if any of these could make a real difference to your home!

1. Big rooms need large furniture.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you have an expansive room, it can be tempting to 'make the most of it', but not overcrowding it with furniture, but in the case of a living room, this will lead to an unfinished and vacuous ambience. That's not what you want! Instead, use the proportions of a room to your advantage, by choosing generously-sized furniture items, such as sofas and sideboards, as they will look right in the room. 

2. Wood will add warmth.

Neubau - Einfamilienhaus mit 5 verschiedenen Laminatböden auf Fußbodenheizung, Laminato - Bodenleger Frank Hennicke Laminato - Bodenleger Frank Hennicke Modern Living Room
Laminato—Bodenleger Frank Hennicke

Laminato - Bodenleger Frank Hennicke
Laminato—Bodenleger Frank Hennicke
Laminato - Bodenleger Frank Hennicke

As well as having enough furniture, it can be difficult to make a huge room feel welcoming and inviting, but natural wood will take care of that for you! Using it for flooring is your best option, as that covers a large amount of space, while not detracting too much from other more pertinent installations, such as furniture items.

3. Focus on comfort!

Weicher Teppich Emma, Teppichlust Berlin GmbH Teppichlust Berlin GmbH Living roomAccessories & decoration
Teppichlust Berlin GmbH

Teppichlust Berlin GmbH
Teppichlust Berlin GmbH
Teppichlust Berlin GmbH

In a big room, you really want to be focusing on the levels of comfort you enjoy, which is why all those extra touches such as rugs, scatter cushions and even floor cushions can and should be added. If you have plenty of space to play with, it won't feel too crowded, even with extra plush textiles everywhere.

4. Shorten the walls, visually.

Wohnhaus, München Nymphenburg, Löffler Weber | Architekten Löffler Weber | Architekten Living room
Löffler Weber | Architekten

Löffler Weber | Architekten
Löffler Weber | Architekten
Löffler Weber | Architekten

Here's a great tip for any of you battling with very high ceilings that just seem to drain all the warmth out of a room! Instead of painting right up to the ceiling, paint up to the 3/4 mark, then use your ceiling color for the rest of the wall. This will create the illusion of much lower ceilings and help to create a more snug feel.

5. Make good use of textiles.

Sadirac, Frankreich, Oficina Inglesa Oficina Inglesa Country style bedroom
Oficina Inglesa

Oficina Inglesa
Oficina Inglesa
Oficina Inglesa

We often say that heavy drapes aren;t a great idea, but that's for modest homes! In the case of large rooms, you should feel absolutely free to go as wild with heavy fabrics, pleats and bold colors as you like, as they will all work well in a more generous space. In fact, they'll add some real grandeur. 

6. Divide the space in a non-permanent way.

Maßgefertigte Schiebetüren & Raumteiler, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Study/office
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

If you'd like to divide your large room sup into more manageable and individual chunks, how about considering some non-permanent room divides, such as screens or sliding doors? Adding a sense of proportion in this way will allow you to give different zones more unique touches and functions.

7. Get personal!

wanddeko mit stickrahmen, wunderschoen-gemacht wunderschoen-gemacht Living roomAccessories & decoration
wunderschoen-gemacht

wunderschoen-gemacht
wunderschoen-gemacht
wunderschoen-gemacht

Finally, in a big room, you should feel as free as you like to experiment with some seriously personal touches! Whether you create a gallery wall for all your personal artwork, set up a study area or try installing some upcycled furniture is up to you, but isn't it nice to know that you have enough space to play with?

For more decorating ideas, take a look at this article: Life hack: 6 decorating mistakes you really want to avoid!

Minimalist decoration: 9 beautiful bedrooms with a minimalist design
Are you drowning in space in your home right now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks