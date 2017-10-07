The secret to decorating large rooms!

It would be so easy to assume that the more space you have, the easier it must be to decorate, but in actual fact, any interior designer will tell you that furnishing big rooms is something of an art form! It's all about getting the balance of furniture and free space right, not to mention the lighting and overall feel, which is why so many people find it tricky and look for ways to make the perceived spaces feel cozier and smaller. Come with us now to discover some of the secrets that professionals use when furnishing big spaces and see if any of these could make a real difference to your home!
When you have an expansive room, it can be tempting to 'make the most of it', but not overcrowding it with furniture, but in the case of a living room, this will lead to an unfinished and vacuous ambience. That's not what you want! Instead, use the proportions of a room to your advantage, by choosing generously-sized furniture items, such as sofas and sideboards, as they will look right in the room.
As well as having enough furniture, it can be difficult to make a huge room feel welcoming and inviting, but natural wood will take care of that for you! Using it for flooring is your best option, as that covers a large amount of space, while not detracting too much from other more pertinent installations, such as furniture items.
In a big room, you really want to be focusing on the levels of comfort you enjoy, which is why all those extra touches such as rugs, scatter cushions and even floor cushions can and should be added. If you have plenty of space to play with, it won't feel too crowded, even with extra plush textiles everywhere.
Here's a great tip for any of you battling with very high ceilings that just seem to drain all the warmth out of a room! Instead of painting right up to the ceiling, paint up to the 3/4 mark, then use your ceiling color for the rest of the wall. This will create the illusion of much lower ceilings and help to create a more snug feel.
We often say that heavy drapes aren;t a great idea, but that's for modest homes! In the case of large rooms, you should feel absolutely free to go as wild with heavy fabrics, pleats and bold colors as you like, as they will all work well in a more generous space. In fact, they'll add some real grandeur.
If you'd like to divide your large room sup into more manageable and individual chunks, how about considering some non-permanent room divides, such as screens or sliding doors? Adding a sense of proportion in this way will allow you to give different zones more unique touches and functions.
Finally, in a big room, you should feel as free as you like to experiment with some seriously personal touches! Whether you create a gallery wall for all your personal artwork, set up a study area or try installing some upcycled furniture is up to you, but isn't it nice to know that you have enough space to play with?
For more decorating ideas, take a look at this article: Life hack: 6 decorating mistakes you really want to avoid!