Fabulous and functional: 10 alternatives to standard headboards

There are so many amazing alternatives to bog standard headboards that we are thoroughly impressed by the ingenuity and creativity of the interior designers coming up with these ideas, which is why we wanted to show you a few of our favorites! Perfect for adding a little extra pizazz to a master bedroom, as well as some striking functionality, we think you're going to look at headboards with renewed vigour after this, so let's get started!
WOW! Why have a boring headboard, when the wall behind your bed can be turned into a cacophony of handy magnetic shelves? Unusual, adaptive and fantastically modern, we bet this is overtaking quilted headboards for you!
We all know that our bedrooms are meant to be havens of relaxation and now, they can be, with inset slices of soothing color replacing traditional headboards. Add a little ambient lighting as well and you'll have the whole package!
Who doesn't fall in love with rustic styling whenever it's presented? We know we ALWAYS do and this charming rustic headboard alternative is no exception to that rule! Offering a handy shelf and a pretty aesthetic, we have to admit we want this!
Getting bedroom lighting is hard enough as it is, so instead of fitting a busy headboard to your bed, why not seek to add some integrated back wall lighting, which will give you ambient illumination, within easy reach and create a gorgeous backdrop as well?
If you aren't the bright-eyed and bushy-tailed type and take a while to really get going in the mornings, how about adding a motivational mantra to the wall behind your bed, so that you wake up ready to take on the day? That's got to be better than a purely decorative headboard, right?
Maybe you like the idea of a pretty headboard, but you also want to up the ante a little by adding some extra storage too? Well, this is the perfect solution! From this rear angle, you can see all the integrated shelving, but just wait until you see the front!
We did tell you that this was a gorgeous bed design! What a combination of function AND aesthetics!
If your tastes lean a little more towards traditional headboards, but you want to put your own contemporary spin in things, how about a tall wraparound design, like the ones seen here, as well as a feature wall behind it? Talk about making an impression and creating a cozy vibe!
When is a headboard not a headboard? When it's a freestanding room divide that separates a bedroom from the ensuite! This design has some serious wow factor and really seeks to make the most from the space! Love those mounted lights as well!
If you can honestly tell us that you have enough storage in your bedroom then we are really jealous! On the whole, we could all use a little more, which is why this built-in headboard, complete with drawers and cupboards, is so inspired. It looks sleek, but is so handy!
Finally, why let a fussy or old fashioned headboard get in the way of you demonstrating your style credentials, when you can negate a headboard altogether and just enjoy a wall of fashionable color? The gray here actually looks like one huge headboard anyway and the impact is terrific!
For more bedroom ideas, take a look at this article: 12 amazing bedroom designs!