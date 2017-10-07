Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Fabulous and functional: 10 alternatives to standard headboards

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Bedroom
Loading admin actions …

There are so many amazing alternatives to bog standard headboards that we are thoroughly impressed by the ingenuity and creativity of the interior designers coming up with these ideas, which is why we wanted to show you a few of our favorites! Perfect for adding a little extra pizazz to a master bedroom, as well as some striking functionality, we think you're going to look at headboards with renewed vigour after this, so let's get started!

1. Get stuck on this.

Magnetic headboard Ronda Design Industrial style bedroom bedroom,magnetic furniture,metal panel,magnetika,rondadesign,headboard
Ronda Design

Magnetic headboard

Ronda Design
Ronda Design
Ronda Design

WOW! Why have a boring headboard, when the wall behind your bed can be turned into a cacophony of handy magnetic shelves? Unusual, adaptive and fantastically modern, we bet this is overtaking quilted headboards for you!

2. Soothing hues.

Casa BT, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern Bedroom
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

We all know that our bedrooms are meant to be havens of relaxation and now, they can be, with inset slices of soothing color replacing traditional headboards. Add a little ambient lighting as well and you'll have the whole package!

3. Rustic charm.

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Who doesn't fall in love with rustic styling whenever it's presented? We know we ALWAYS do and this charming rustic headboard alternative is no exception to that rule! Offering a handy shelf and a pretty aesthetic, we have to admit we want this!

4. Perfectly lit.

Forti contrasti sul golfo di Napoli, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione BedroomBeds & headboards White
PDV studio di progettazione

PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione

Getting bedroom lighting is hard enough as it is, so instead of fitting a busy headboard to your bed, why not seek to add some integrated back wall lighting, which will give you ambient illumination, within easy reach and create a gorgeous backdrop as well?

5. Inspirational.

Appartamento, Silvana Barbato Silvana Barbato Modern Bedroom
Silvana Barbato

Silvana Barbato
Silvana Barbato
Silvana Barbato

If you aren't the bright-eyed and bushy-tailed type and take a while to really get going in the mornings, how about adding a motivational mantra to the wall behind your bed, so that you wake up ready to take on the day? That's got to be better than a purely decorative headboard, right?

6. Playing double-duty.

Letto isola, Laquercia21 Laquercia21 BedroomBeds & headboards
Laquercia21

Laquercia21
Laquercia21
Laquercia21

Maybe you like the idea of a pretty headboard, but you also want to up the ante a little by adding some extra storage too? Well, this is the perfect solution! From this rear angle, you can see all the integrated shelving, but just wait until you see the front!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Letto isola, Laquercia21 Laquercia21 BedroomBeds & headboards
Laquercia21

Laquercia21
Laquercia21
Laquercia21

We did tell you that this was a gorgeous bed design! What a combination of function AND aesthetics!

7. All encompassing.

PROJEKT D15_15 | KOSZALIN, A2.STUDIO PRACOWNIA ARCHITEKTURY A2.STUDIO PRACOWNIA ARCHITEKTURY Modern Bedroom
A2.STUDIO PRACOWNIA ARCHITEKTURY

A2.STUDIO PRACOWNIA ARCHITEKTURY
A2.STUDIO PRACOWNIA ARCHITEKTURY
A2.STUDIO PRACOWNIA ARCHITEKTURY

If your tastes lean a little more towards traditional headboards, but you want to put your own contemporary spin in things, how about a tall wraparound design, like the ones seen here, as well as a feature wall behind it? Talk about making an impression and creating a cozy vibe!

8. To divide the room.

Master bedroom Eisner Design BedroomBeds & headboards
Eisner Design

Master bedroom

Eisner Design
Eisner Design
Eisner Design

When is a headboard not a headboard? When it's a freestanding room divide that separates a bedroom from the ensuite! This design has some serious wow factor and really seeks to make the most from the space! Love those mounted lights as well!

9. Secret storage.

Casa A+M, manuarino architettura design comunicazione manuarino architettura design comunicazione Modern Bedroom Wood Brown
manuarino architettura design comunicazione

manuarino architettura design comunicazione
manuarino architettura design comunicazione
manuarino architettura design comunicazione

If you can honestly tell us that you have enough storage in your bedroom then we are really jealous! On the whole, we could all use a little more, which is why this built-in headboard, complete with drawers and cupboards, is so inspired. It looks sleek, but is so handy!

10. To showcase some color.

Bedroom homify Bedroom
homify

Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

Finally, why let a fussy or old fashioned headboard get in the way of you demonstrating your style credentials, when you can negate a headboard altogether and just enjoy a wall of fashionable color? The gray here actually looks like one huge headboard anyway and the impact is terrific!

For more bedroom ideas, take a look at this article: 12 amazing bedroom designs!

Stylish ways to separate your kitchen from the living room
Do any of these look perfect for your bedroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks