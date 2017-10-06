Stylish ways to separate your kitchen from the living room

Open-plan homes are wonderful and with so many people opting to strip away the divides between their kitchens and living rooms, we are seeing a significant increase in the number of free-flowing interior architecture, but how can you create a little differentiation? Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that maintaining at least a little separation is key, as it allows you to really define what each area is used for, but once inner walls have been removed, it could seem like a challenge, separating open kitchen and living room spaces. Well, not anymore, as we are going to show you a handful of ways to do exactly that, right now!
The separation of a kitchen and living room has never been easier than when a large island is used as the main piece of furniture! It makes such good sense as well, as you can dine on one side, as a breakfast bar and cook on the other, as an extra kitchen counter, while still enjoying an overall open feel!
If you used to have a divide between your kitchen and living room, such as a wall, you can use the remnants to mark out where one functionality ends and another begins! Just look at the way that maintained arches here have created a beautiful segue from one space to another, without actually dividing them properly. Charming!
If you have decorated in such a way as to enjoy a separate eat-in kitchen area, then your dining table is already in place and available to use as a brilliant room divide! What a natural transition you'll enjoy from your kitchen through to a specific eating area and finally, the living room! This is why open-plan scheme became so popular we bet!
To divide your living room from an eat-in kitchen and diner, you can take many paths, but when you don't want to create an opaque privacy screen, how about using a large and open-sided bookcase? Not only will it act as a stylish focal point, it will be a god send in terms of storage and will allow light to keep flowing and that open feel to prevail.
If you're thinking of ways to divide your kitchen from your living room, are you really sure that open-plan living is for you? It's ok to admit you aren't as keen on it as you thought you would be and you'd hardly be the first person to reinstate some inner walls, so this might be an option to give serious thought to.
If we haven't stumbled upon a solution that you think would work for you, perhaps you might be better to just leave things as they are! If you enjoy the sensation of not being constricted by walls and like spending time with your whole family, in one space, maybe all you actually need is a new sofa or some extra kitchen gadgets? It's easy to get cold feet with open-plan designs, but they are wonderful, once you properly adapt!
